Film starring Shah Rukh Khan becomes fastest Bollywood film to enter Rs. 300 crore club





Shah Rukh Khan star Pathaan continued to set new box office records by becoming the fastest film to enter Rs. 300 crore club in four days. This was after Pathaan’s Day 4 box office pick-up revealed that the film made over Rs. 55 crore on its fourth day of release across India. The film made Rs. 57 crore on opening day in India, Rs. 70.50 crore on day two, Rs. 39.25 crore on day three, and now Rs. 55.75 crore on Saturday. The slight drop on the third day was largely due to the fact that it was the first working day after January 26, the public holiday in India. Describing Pathaan’s Day 4 box office pick-up, Bollywood business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote on Twitter: “PATHAAN: 313 CR WORLDWIDE *RAW* IN 3 DAYS #Pathaan is the #Hindi movie the FASTER to cross the 300 cr mark [GROSS] in *3 days* WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC *3 days*

pic.twitter.com/caFDbR4q3q Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2023 Regarding pan-Indian affairs, Box Office Worldwide tweeted, “#Pathaan All India Domestic Numbers Day wise break up #ShahRukhKhan #PathaanMovie #Pathan THIS IS HISTORIC, tomorrow 280 cr will be breached. Day 1: 57 cr, Day 2: 70.50 cr, Day 3: 39.25 cr, Day 4: 55.75 cr *first estimate, Total: 222.5 cr Nett including Southern language versions. » Pathaan has already broken the box office records ofKGF 2andBahubali 2in terms of its collection for the first three days of its release. The film’s unprecedented success is significant given that it had faced numerous boycott calls from India’s Hindutva brigade. Powerful BJP leaders have also thrown their support behind the boycott calls. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had raised objections to the film’s song, Rank shamelessly. Also Read: Pathaan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt Performs Crazy Spoon Dance in Mannat as Shah Rukh Khan Starring Movie Closes in on Rs. 300 Crores in 3 Days Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stunned everyone by expressing his ignorance about Shah Rukh Khan. However, Sarma faced widespread ridicule after revealing that he received a phone call from King Khan at 2am. Pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut initially praised the film before going on a social media rant lashing out at Shah Rukh. Also Read: Pathaan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt Performs Crazy Mannat Spoon Dance As Shah Rukh Khan Starring Movie Closes In On Rs. 300 Crores In 3 Days; Kapil Sharma tours Elsewhere, Karan Johar wrote an emotional post on social media saying that Shah Rukh hadn’t gone anywhere, but the king was just waiting for the right time to rule.

