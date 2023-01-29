Siddharth Anand ‘Feels Amazing’ as ‘Pathaan’ Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest 3-Day Gross | Hindi Movie News







The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after four years. It’s an action-spy movie. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s latest release, Shah Rukh Khan star “Pathaan”, has now delivered the biggest opening weekend in Hindi cinema history with a Day 3 collection of Rs 313 crore gross in the whole world.The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after four years. It’s an action-spy movie. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as a character from the “Tiger” films, which are also part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. Siddharth, who also directed ‘War’, another part of the YRF spy universe, said the records he broke will propel him to push the boundaries to create more cinematic wonders like ‘Pathaan’ on the World Scene.

Speaking about ‘Pathaan’ in a statement, he said: “It’s amazing to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. For someone who is passionately committed to their craft, it’s simply a phenomenal result that inspires me to push even further the limits of cinema in India.”

He added: “My personal ambition has been to make spectacle films that entertain people and provide the best community viewing experience. I’ve tried to do that through most of my films. With ‘War’ and now ‘Pathaan’, I feel even more confident to push myself and my team to try to create bigger shows that can make India proud on the world stage.” Along with its opening weekend record, “Pathaan” also created two new feats – fastest Hindi film to break the global 300 crore barrier and second, becoming the first Hindi film to gross over 300 crore during its opening weekend. On day 3, which was a normal working day, “Pathaan” collected 38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned 1.25 crore nett. India’s total collection on day 3 was 39.25 crore net (47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it raised 43 crore gross (5.3 million USD). The total day 3 global collection was an insane global box office of 90 crores. Total Indian GBOC after 3 days stands at 201 crore gross and total overseas collection is 112 crore gross (USD 13.66 million). Speaking about the huge collection of ‘Pathaan’, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement, “It is incredible that Pathaan has scored the biggest opening of all time in India and abroad, considering the collections of the movie in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend of any movie Pathaan has been blessed by Indians all over the world and what is happening with this movie is without precedent and history. “Pathaan” was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

