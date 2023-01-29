Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Demoted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.





Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PDYPY – Get a rating) was downgraded by investment analysts to JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report released on Friday, Fly reports. Several other equity analysts also commented on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Flutter Entertainment from 158 ($195.62) to 166 ($205.52) in a Monday, Nov. 7 research note. Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target on Flutter Entertainment from 129 ($159.71) to 150 ($185.71) in a Wednesday, November 16 research note. Barclays downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a Wednesday, October 19 research note. Exane BNP Paribas began covering Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6. They set an “outperformance” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage for Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts gave the stock a hold rating and four gave the company a buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,523.20. Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance Shares of Action Flutter Entertainment opened at $77.62 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month minimum of $43.71 and a 12 month maximum of $80.15. The stock’s fifty-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. Flutter Entertainment Company Profile Want more investment ideas? (Get a rating) Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the UK, Ireland, Australia, USA and internationally. The Company operates through four segments: United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, International and United States. It offers sports betting and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products and pari-mutuel products; fixed odds game betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including bingo, rummy and online poker; and business-to-business services. Featured articles Get news and reviews for Flutter Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

