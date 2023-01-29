Inside Wrexham: What it’s really like to play for Hollywood owners

Squeeze Ryan Reynolds in your pants and star alongside Rob McElhenney in a TV documentary – life was never like this at the Racecourse Ground!

It can always be sunny in Philadelphia, but it wasn’t for a certain corner of North Wales until the arrival of a few Hollywood stars helped lift some of the gloom that had been hovering over Wrexham for longer than many there. would care to remember.

November 2020 brought with it a new dawn for those in deepest and darkest Clwyd, with Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds completing a barely believable takeover of a fifth tier club that had been feeling unlucky for more than a month. a decade.

At a time when sporting obscurity has beckoned a team calling the oldest international stadium in world football, hope has risen from the most unlikely sources with the ensuing roller coaster ride leaving many heads spinning but no one is in a hurry to get off. .

The promotion pushes back the Football League, a trip to Wembley attended by David Beckham and Will Ferrell plans a new stand at the racecourse and a documentary that has made some of Wrexham’s playing staff and the local community more famous in America as many Premier League stars, have had a remarkable 24 months.

How was it to be part of this trip? AIM Ask star striker Paul Mullin this question: In the beginning it’s a bit different, you come out of the locker room and there are cameras there and sometimes if the owners come there’s a bit of hysteria around of the place and sometimes pandemonium, but as a gamer its nice. You go to work every day and it’s exciting that something new is happening. You discover things that people never thought they would be introduced to. It’s nice and the owners always make us feel as comfortable as possible, in situations where they’re there if we need them and it’s great to play for them.

Composite FX/BUT

Mullin signed for Wrexham the summer following the arrival of Reynolds and McElhenney becoming the club’s first addition after winning League Two Golden Boot honors at former club Cambridge and having a camera rammed into his face at from the moment he put pen to paper.

The 28-year-old striker said he’s adjusted to life on the big screen, with Welcome to Wrexham receiving rave reviews after it aired on Walt Disney-owned TV channel FX: The Day I Lived. signed up, showed up and there was a camera on the camera crew so I was kind of like woah and didn’t know this was going on. But they let you know right away and they’re very good, the film crew, they ask you when it’s okay to do some filming at your place.

For me, they were always very understanding that we all have kids and families ourselves, so that’s when they were available to do things. It’s great to do it because sometimes it’s fun, it’s different, it’s not what you do every day. You walk in, play football, go home – it used to be normal, now it’s become normal. That’s a big part of what the club is trying to do, to grow the brand overseas and around the world.

Mullin added documentary discussions that sometimes provide a welcome distraction: people sometimes see it as added pressure because you have the spotlight on you, but if you grew up as a football player and didn’t want to play at the top, you wouldn’t have been a footballer. . When you grew up playing football, you knew it was a possibility if you made it to the top. We haven’t played in the Premier League and we play where we are so it’s something that everyone at some point in their life had ambitions but not at Wrexham and that part of our career but it’s truly pleasent.

Getty Images

Sometimes you lose a game and the last thing you want is a camera in the locker room and you have to tell them to leave if you need to say things you don’t want to see there, but that’s nice. Sometimes it takes the pressure off, sometimes when you talk to the camera crew it gives you someone to talk to about something other than football. Sometimes life gets tough no matter who you are or what you do. Just to have someone to talk to, he’ll ask you questions and you’ll talk and you might be there half an hour and you haven’t even mentioned something that’s going to be used in the documentary.

With playing on and off the pitch now part of everyday life for those in the Wrexham camp, is it possible Deadpool star Reynolds’ post-match hugs as they stood in pants become something less than completely surreal?

Mullin said: Amazingly, it has become completely normal! If they’re over, we don’t expect them to, but they still show up in the locker room to talk to the guys. They really want to get to know everyone personally and they care about the boys and the families of the boys. It’s normalized for us, but sometimes pretty weird things happen.

The king obviously came to visit the stadium the other week through the owners and guys who wanted to meet the king and that’s something that doesn’t happen often in many places it’s an occasion where you you’re like woah, it’s kinda weird, but it happens sometimes. But we got used to it.

Getty Images

That personal touch is what separates Wrexham from other American clubs higher up the footballing food chain such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, with Mullin saying of the link that has been made between the boardroom and the dressing room: I don’t think that the Glazers would be allowed near the Manchester United training ground, to be honest!

They are wonderful but from the first moment they bought the club they realized it was a community club and the people of Wrexham work very hard to be able to afford to go to games. The excitement around the club has brought 10,000 fans into the stadium every weekend, and that doesn’t come cheap. We know they work hard for their money and the owners really respect that, but they also respect that it’s the guys on the pitch who are ultimately going to bring them the success they want in the sport and at the club. .

Part of that success saw Wrexham reach the FA Cup fourth round in 2022-23, knocking out Coventry along the way, and Mullin is in contention for the Golden Ball Award in partnership with Miter after scoring seven goals in the competition . so far.

Getty

He said of the pursuit of this prestigious individual honor: I hope so. There are still much better players than me in the competition. But, if you score a lot of goals, you’re up there and hopefully in the end you manage to notch it and that gives you something else to put on the chimney.

One of the players who could propel him to the job is Manchester City’s prolific marksman Erling Haaland. So, will Mullin check the Pep Guardiolas team caps? Not yet, he’s still a bit behind isn’t he, but I’m sure after two games the hell will probably be on 12 goals or something. Hope he gets some rest!

Resting isn’t something Wrexhams’ players, coaches, passionate supporters and celebrity owners plan to do anytime soon, with there’s still a long way to go despite having come a long way in a relatively short period of time. short.

There have been many dark days, but the sun is now breaking through like in Philadelphia and as the famous Declan Swans song goes: Less than a mile from downtown, a famous old stadium is collapsing, no one invests as much as a penny, bring Deadpool and Rob McElhnney!