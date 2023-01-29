Tejashwi Yadav sings with Bollywood singer Abhijeet, video of RJD leader singing SRK song goes viral





Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the son of RJD Patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, not only has a stronghold with the youth of the state but is also a man of many talents, according to a recent viral video. Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav has already made a name for himself as a professional cricketer and politician, but he showed off his talents when he jumped on stage alongside popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet and sang a sincere duet with him. In the video, Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya can be seen standing alongside Tejashwi Yadav at a public event, as the duo sing the famous song “Badi mushkil hai”, which is a classic from Shah Rukh’s film Anjaam. Khan in 1994. Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to share the video of the duet himself, which has now been viewed almost a million times. In the video, Tejashwi and Abhijeet can first be seen standing on the ground and singing two lines of the song together. 2023 pic.twitter.com/XzqWLzX0S8

— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 28, 2023 Moments later, Tejashwi Yadav gains confidence in his hidden talent and jumps onto the stage alongside Abhijeet, singing the song “Badi mushkil hai” with utmost ease. The video has gone viral and has over 96,000 views so far, with hundreds of shares. Tweeting in Hindi, Tejashwi Yadav wrote in the caption of the video, “During the inauguration of Surya Mahotsav 2023 at Deo in Aurangabad district, famous Hindi movie singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya managed to blackmail me.” It should be noted that Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been banned from Twitter for his extreme political views and comments on several issues. Some netizens have also pointed out that Bhattacharya is a strong supporter of PM Modi and the BJP, which are rivals of the RJD. Meanwhile, other social media users praised Tejashwi Yadav’s efforts at the event, saying the video should not be viewed through a political lens. READ | Revealed: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s reaction when Tejashwi Yadav told her he was marrying Rachel

