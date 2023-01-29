Protesters gather in Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, demanding justice for Tire Nichols





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood on Saturday, a day after property was defaced during a rally outside LAPD headquarters to protest the killing of Tire Nichols by five Memphis police officers . Traffic in Hollywood was disrupted around 8:30 p.m. when a group of protesters marched from Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street to the Cahuenga and Hollywood Boulevard area and then back to Sunset and Vine. “A small group gathered in downtown Los Angeles. Traffic was unaffected,” the department tweeted at 11:23 a.m. “The Los Angeles Police Department remains committed to ensuring everyone can exercise their 1st Amendment rights.” The LAPD then tweeted at 12:15 p.m. that “another small group” had gathered in the Hollywood area. Shortly before 2 p.m., police said the downtown Los Angeles group “peacefully exercised their 1st Amendment rights and dispersed shortly thereafter. Continue to watch for updates.” The rally at police headquarters on Friday night followed the release of a graphic video depicting Nichols’ fatal beating on January 7. The five Memphis police officers have since been fired and charged with murder. Some in the crowd surrounded parked police cars – banging on them and slamming windows – but no arrests were made and most left after being tipped off by officers at the scene, authorities said. The group had marched through downtown Los Angeles with Black Lives Matter banners and smartphones before gathering on First and Main streets shortly after 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil for Nichols and also Keenan Anderson, who died in custody to the LAPD on January 6 after being shot multiple times with a Taser. Protesters knocked down protective metal barriers and someone spray-painted the word “kill” on the building under the words Los Angeles Police Department. “Last night, a group of about 60 people gathered outside Los Angeles Police Headquarters to hold a candlelight vigil. The vast majority behaved in a civil manner,” the chief said on Saturday. of the LAPD, Michel Moore, in a press release. “A small part of this group, determined to disrupt, then vandalized the building and two police vehicles. “Fortunately, no police or protesters were injured. There were no arrests. The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion Unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” in a newly released video that showed some of his officers beating Nichols to death. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis acted a day after the heartbreaking video emerged, saying she listened to Nichols’ loved ones, community leaders and officers not involved in the decision-making. His announcement came as the nation and city struggled to deal with violence from officers, who are also black. The video renewed doubts about why fatal encounters with law enforcement continue to happen despite repeated calls for change. Protesters marching through downtown Memphis cheered when they learned the unit had been disbanded.

