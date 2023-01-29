British investors in Bollywood’s 50 million bond crash

Red alert: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone stars in Ram-Leela, one of Eros’ releases

Thousands of UK depositors are facing catastrophic losses after investing in a £50million bond from Indian Bollywood film group Eros Media World.

Behind some of the most successful Indian films of all time, Eros is a leading player in the Mumbai-based multi-billion pound Bollywood industry.

In 2014, the company issued a bond on the London Stock Exchange, with an annual interest rate of 6.5%, when savings accounts were earning little or nothing.

Many investors bought the bonds hoping to secure a generous income.

After Eros restructured the bonds in 2021 and extended the redemption date to April 2023, interest payments rose to an even more generous 8.5% per year.

Last October, however, Eros failed to make its final interest payment, known in the bond market as the coupon.

The group, controlled by the wealthy Lulla family, said it was “determined to remedy this delay in paying the coupons as quickly as possible”. But investors have yet to receive any money and fears are growing that the bond will not be repaid at all when it matures in April.

Not only has the company not provided information to bondholders since late last year, but Eros Media World was also forced to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange after failing to provide accounts. over the past two years.

The price of the bond has fallen from 1 at launch to just 6.8 pence today. Now bondholders are demanding compensation.

Several have written to the Financial Conduct Authority, which admits it is considering an investigation.

A letter seen in The Mail on Sunday explains that the regulator is looking into the situation and could use its “legal powers”. The letter states: Not all violations of our rules or requirements constitute gross misconduct. However, if we suspect serious abuse, we will initiate an enforcement investigation.

Eros has been contacted several times, but the company has so far said nothing.

There is also growing frustration with the trustee, US Bank, which is supposed to protect the interests of bondholders.

The administrator declined to comment on the MoS, but if bondholders holding 20% ​​of the bonds form a unified group, they can ask US Bank to take action on their behalf. Until then, the trustee has virtually no obligations.

City professionals believe the Eros saga highlights flaws in the stock market bond market, particularly when companies do not have shares listed in London.

Eros bondholders have been left in the dark and neither the company nor the trustee is required to keep them informed.

An investor, hoping to use his bonds to pay off his mortgage, put 55,000 of his savings into the Eros deal.

Another said: “I’m from India and I know how popular Bollywood movies are. I really did my homework before investing in this bond and I don’t understand why we are in this situation.

Others console themselves with the recent announcement by Eros Media World of a successful agreement with the Saudi group Arabia Pictures. And sister company Eros International Media remains listed on the Indian Stock Exchange.

An action group is meeting through Alex Dunkley of financial consultancy 365 to defend the interests of bondholders. Investors can email [email protected] But 365 and others are increasingly concerned about the complex links between Eros in India and Eros outside its home market.

Eros Media World is chaired by Rishika Lulla Singh. His father, Kishore Lulla, a well-known figure in larger Indian circles, is a director of the company and other family members are involved in the business.

Eros International Media, listed on the Mumbai Stock Exchange, is also appointing members of the Lulla family to its board. Both companies have the same CEO, Pradeep Dwivedi.

The situation has caused a great stir in urban areas. Panos Simou of 365, active in the bond markets for 40 years, said of the Eros saga: “I have never encountered anything like it in my entire career.”