Pathaan’s first-ever media event is set to take place on Monday, January 30; Will Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham be present? : Bollywood News





Pathane, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on January 25, 2023 and has been making box office history ever since. What is unique about its marketing strategy is that the main cast of the film did not promote the film through conventional means like attending press conferences, giving press interviews, etc. 10 days ago,bollywood hungamawas the first to report that, as confirmed by director Siddharth Anand, promotional activities for the film will not begin until after the film’s release. He said: We want the euphoria around (Shah Rukh Khans) to come back to reach a crescendo by January 25, the release date ofPathane. Thus, we will not start all our promotional activities until after the release of the film. Pathaan’s first-ever media event is set to take place on Monday, January 30; Will Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham be present? bollywood hungamahas now learned that the long-awaited and imminent event ofPathaneshould finally take place tomorrow. A source has spilled the wick, it is said that the event is set to take place on Monday, January 30 in Mumbai. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Siddharth Anand will also make their presence felt. It will be one of the biggest events of the year. The media was waiting to see Shah Rukh and interact with him. Accordingly, broad media participation is expected. The event will also attract a large audience of fans and netizens, as even they are curious to see what their favorite superstar has to say in his witty style, especially after how the movie performed at the box office. Meanwhile,Pathanecollected around Rs. 51-53 crore on Saturday at the domestic box office, according to early estimates. On Sunday, he is expected to earn even more, with five-day collections closing at around Rs. 275 million rupees. Overseas, it’s expected to cross the $20 million mark by Sunday, which will be something of a record. Read also : Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand on making the biggest opening weekend; said, It’s amazing to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in Hindi cinema history! More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/pathaans-first-ever-media-event-expected-take-place-monday-january-30-will-attended-shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-john-abraham/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos