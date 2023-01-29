“Our value is so often really placed in our appearance”





Hollywood star Viola Davis “loves” her age and finds it frustrating that Hollywood shames older women. The 57-year-old Hollywood actress has denounced the “societal pressure” placed on women in the film industry “conscious of their image” to maintain their youthful appearance, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She told the latest issue of Platinum magazine: “I’m probably not the best person to ask about my age, I like my age. Even when I was younger, I looked at Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda and Cicely Tyson, and all I saw was beauty. “But yeah the industry is very image conscious and then you have the societal pressure on people and then you have a perfect storm of a lot of age discrimination. But that’s where I think the midlife crisis kicks in. “It’s about breaking free from all of that. I just find that a lot of times in Hollywood there’s a huge shame factor about getting older and that doesn’t help women, especially because our value is so often really placed in how we look and how we cook and how we raise ourselves our children. The ‘Woman King’ star, who has adopted 12-year-old daughter Genesis with husband Julius Tennon, “honors” her appearance when she was younger as she would her daughter. She added: “And now I can look at six-year-old Viola and I want to honor her. “I can’t honor it by going over there and saying, ‘Oh, I’m still not pretty enough, I’m too old. I can honor her as I honor my daughter and other young people by looking at six-year-old Viola, reconciling her beauty and literally saying, “Viola, you were beautiful. When I look in the mirror now, I literally reconcile with my lips, my nose, my complexion. “I celebrate it. This is what makes me take risks. That’s what makes me Viola Davis. Must read: Pamela Andersons Husband of 12 Days Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 Million in His Will: I Will Always Love Pamela Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

