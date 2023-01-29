Hollywood star Russell Crowe spotted at Australian Open in love moment with girlfriend





Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot turned heads in the Australian Open women’s final between Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka. The pair were one of the highlights of the evening as many celebrities and stars came out for the thrilling event, which also included a doubles victory for Australian wildcard pair Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Aus Open fans are angry as Albo waves at them. Watch the latest sport on Channel 7 or stream for free on 7plus >> Just a day after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the crowd laugh with a fan wave, Crowe and Theriot got everyone talking. Crowe, 58, is a well-known sports fan and co-owner of NRL club Sydney Rabbitohs. Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot during the women’s final between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open. Credit: Getty Images And he was clearly entertained by the exciting contest, often caught showing his appreciation for the women’s game throughout the night. The couple sat in a VIP section of Rod Laver Arena, with Australian actor Olivia DeJonge in the same row and former Australian Test captain Steve Waugh nearby. Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot enjoying tennis. Credit: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images Crowe and his girlfriend Theriot all seemed to be in love, sitting close to each other, constantly smiling and having lots of fun. It was a rare shift for Crowe who often plays tough man characters in his movies and doesn’t give much away in his public appearances. Australian TV host Sophie Monk was also at the tournament with her husband Joshua Gross. Sophie Monk at the women’s final with husband Josh Gross. Credit: Marc Kolbe / Getty Images PE Nation designer Pip Edwards and socialite Lil Romano also turned heads by guesting with Piper Heidsieck. Edwards, the woman at the center of the alleged Michael Clarke cheating scandal, opened up about the drama, was not my circus. The carnival is over and, to be honest, my focus is on PE Nation’s global expansion, she said. Lil Romano and Pip Edwards at the 2023 Australian Open on Saturday. Credit: Sam Tabon / WireImage Pip Edwards and Lil Romano arrive at Australian Open 2023.ge) Credit: Sam Tabon / WireImage Pip Edwards attends the Piper Heidsieck tent at Melbourne Park. Credit: Sam Tabon / WireImage Pip Edwards leaves rip at Aus Open in breathtaking appearance: I come with a body Sabalenka laughed at Aussies for the last time after night of humiliation with Barty Play video Kubler and Hijikata claim Australian doubles title after superb match point Kubler and Hijikata claim Australian doubles title after superb match point

