For Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan “killed” all the “myths” in Bollywood





Karan Johar shared this photo. (courtesy: Karan Johar) Karan Johar, like many other Indian moviegoers, can’t help but gush Pathane. The spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan has taken the country by storm and sold out. The film broke box office records after Bollywood experienced a post-Covid lull in theaters. On the third day of its release, the film became the fastest Hindi film to cross the 300 crore mark. Needless to say, Karan Johar can’t help but praise Pathane. In a new Instagram Stories, the filmmaker said, “Nothing matters more than a great movie! The success of the mega blockbuster proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, threats of boycotts, just about every myth that we as an industry propagate or believe are redundant when a movie like PATHAN kill it all. Old school conviction and an awesome trailer is what we all need! Karan Johar also mentioned producer Aditya Chopra, director Siddharth Anand, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan, who appears in a cameo. So happy for you Adi, Sid, bhai, bhaijaan, John, DP. Rooting for you until we hit that magic number, he added. When the film was released, Karan Johar shared a long note celebrating Pathane. He wrote: “Can’t remember the last time I had fun at the movies!!!! This one is just the biggest blockbuster!!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, the charisma, the superstar, allure and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk…the hottest, handsome and sensationally gorgeous agent you’ll ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham!!!Brilliantly directed and conceptualized by SID ANAND! He knows how to edit a film like very few can….” Karan Johar added, “I’m so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and genius are insurmountable! And as for the ROI! He never went nowhere he just waited for the right moment to SET! I love you bhai @iamsrk!!! I love you Adi! And I love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted”, but no one can’t deny that when you go your own way, no one can stand in your way! PATHAN MUBARAK everyone!!!!” Towards the end, Karan Johar also mentioned Salman Khan’s cameo in the film. He wrote, “(no spoiler but the best sequence in the movie is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped!!!!!” Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have worked together in several successful films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Never say goodbye. Featured Video of the Day Shah Rukh Khan fans in Mumbai celebrate the release of Pathaan

