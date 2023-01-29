Entertainment
Pakistani actor calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘universal superstar’; reacts to criticism | Bollywood
Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen with Pathaan has been celebrated by his fans and peers. Shah Rukh, who was last seen in a full-fledged role in Zero (2018), has made news as Pathaan has made and broken box office records since its January 25 release. Among those praising the actor following the release of Pathaan is Pakistani actress and VJ Anoushey Ashraf, who recently took to her social media accounts and called Shah Rukh a “universal superstar”. She added that she will always be a fan of Shah Rukh. Her comment on Shah Rukh was not well received by a section of Instagram users in Pakistan, who said she made the statement only to “get Shah Rukh noticed”. Read also : Pakistani actor slams Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu for ‘poor research’
In her recent Instagram post, Anoushey wrote, “As much as people don’t like him, as much as Pakistanis think we shouldn’t promote Bollywood, so much to me SRK is a universal superstar. As artists we believe that we connect to people across borders (which is a horrible man-made concept), the world only knows us as humans and that human (Shah Rukh ) has done remarkable things and speaks with great eloquence! Always a fan (of) Shah Rukh Khan.
Responding to an Instagram post about her comment on Shah Rukh, Anoushey slammed people for “hating” her for praising the Bollywood actor. She wrote: “Man I share things on my wall like my opinions but the people in the comment section here are remarkable they can’t even take an opinion. Like just in my eyes an opinion is lost because they are busy thinking that I want to be noticed by him (Shah Rukh). Haha, I mean, there are many ways to get noticed. Much more than just an opinion on my own story. Stars have a universal love and respect and appeal and so we talk about that. But Pakistanis in general have this hatred deep in them. Even for their own people. They just can’t be nice in general. Everything makes them want to ‘put another down. God knows what satisfaction they get from it, but to an outsider, that says a lot about a hardened, private, negative mindset. Good luck hating losers!’
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan crossed the Net mark of 200 crores in India in its first four days after turnover 106 crore worldwide on its opening day. The Siddharth Anand film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films.
