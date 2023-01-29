10 Actors Who Unfortunately Self-Funded Box Office Flops

Despite all the romanticism that surrounds the important stories and the artistic effort of cinema, Hollywood is ultimately a business like any other, that is to say, money is generally worth much more than good intentions. This hard fact has seen a number of actors betting on their own money to make a film they are passionate about.





While this sometimes results in huge success where the actor pockets millions of dollars in profit, it just as often backfires with disastrous consequences. From hobby projects that didn’t excite audiences so much to hot stars betting big on themselves and losing, there have been plenty of actors who helped finance their own movies and never saw their money again.

1 John Wayne – ‘The Alamo’ (1960)

Image via United Artists

As John Waynehobby project, The Alamo had been conceived as early as 1945 but took years to take off in the way Wayne envisioned. He later concluded that he would direct the film himself and produce it through his production company, Batjac Productions, but was adamant that he would not appear in it.

However, as Wayne tried to get financial backing, it became apparent that he would only get the necessary money if he starred in the picture. Wayne eventually reached a deal with United Artists in which he contributed $1.5 million from his own pocket to the making of the film. While The Alamo did just enough to get United Artists reimbursed, Wayne’s investment failed to reap financial rewards.

2 Kevin Costner – “The Postman” (1997)

Image via Warner Bros.

Kevin Costner is no stranger to financing his own films. It worked like a charm when he invested $3 million in dance with wolves which brought in almost twenty times its budget, and it managed to avoid financial disaster on water world thanks to his post-theatre income streams, but he hasn’t been so lucky with The postman.

Costner directed, starred and produced the three-hour post-apocalyptic epic on a hefty $80 million budget. However lucky he started the decade, he clearly dried up The postman earned just $20.8 million after being blighted by a horrible opening weekend and disastrous critical reception.

3 John Travolta – ‘Battlefield Earth’ (2000)

Image via Warner Bros.

Widely considered one of the worst films ever made, battlefield land – based on the novel Battlefield Earth: A Year 3000 Saga by the founder of the Church of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard – became John Travolta‘s passion project in the 1990s. A Scientologist himself, Travolta received a signed copy of Hubbard’s book when it was published in 1982 and used his career resurgence to try to get it adapted by a major Hollywood studio.

While he struggled to find studio interest due to his Scientology ties, the film was eventually picked up with Travolta contributing millions of dollars of his own money, and sacrifice a significant portion of his own salary, to run the movie. On a budget of 73 million dollars, battlefield land earned a measly $29.7 million and the planned sequel was never made.

4 Tommy Wiseau – ‘The Room’ (2003)

Picture via TPW Movies

As for cult films, Bedroom is a monumental success as a famous champion of so-bad-it-good cinema. Unfortunately for Tommy Wiseaupeople didn’t consider it a true pop culture phenomenon when it hit theaters, with the film grossing just $1,900 against a budget of $6 million.

While the exact nature of how he got his hands on such a sum of money remains somewhat of a mystery, Wiseau contributed the entire budget in order to retain creative control. Despite its disastrous initial run, the pop culture influence saw the film’s earnings soar to $4.9 million, so who knows, it could still prove profitable.

5 Matthew McConaughey – ‘Sahara’ (2005)

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the most infamous and controversial production processes, SaharaThe budget started at a modest $80 million, but topped out at $160 million by the time filming wrapped, with an additional $61 million related to distribution expenses. Based on Clive Cuslerof Dirk Pitt’s novels, the action-adventure film was planned to be the first in a series.

That obviously never happened, as the film’s $119 million in box office revenue was just over half of its overall spending. Matthew McConaughey even blogged a promotional road trip in an effort to market the film that he had invested his own money inbut it turned out to be in vain.

6 Brad Pitt – “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Solid proof that not all actor-funded box office flops are bad movies, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford star and producer brad pitt conceded that working on the film cost him money. A revisionist Western epic detailing Jesse James (Pitt) and his gang’s unraveling, the film won praise from fans and critics alike for its performances, depiction of 1880s America, and Roger Deakins‘ breathtaking cinematography.

However, the film flopped, becoming a box office bomb even with its restrictive $30 million budget. Grossing less than $4 million from its theatrical release, it has since increased that figure to $15 million through DVD sales and garnered a large following.

7 George Clooney – ‘Leatherheads’ (2008)

Picture via Universal Pictures

After winning gold with the 2005s Good night and good luckin which George Clooney mortgaged his house to help finance the $7 million budget (the film made $54.6 million), Clooney attempted to replicate his success with leather heads. A sports comedy with a loose base in the story, it was far from a terrible movie, but it didn’t do well at the box office.

Clooney was clearly passionate about the film, as writer, director, star and produced it through his own production house, Smokehouse Productions. It turned out to be a costly gamble, because leather heads only earned $41.3 million, failing to break even by any margin.

8 Mel Gibson – “Get the Gringo” (2012)

Image via 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Until 2012, Mel Gibson had a terrific track record when it came to financial contributions to films he was involved in. He helped finance his efforts as a director of The passion of Christ and apocalypto with huge financial success, but the well dried up when he produced and starred in Get the gringo.

While the 2012 action flick did well with critics, it was released around the time Gibson has been criticized for making anti-Semitic remarks. Made on a budget of $20 million, it was also spoiled by a video-on-demand delivery strategy and ended up grossing just $8.8 million.

9 Will Smith – ‘After Earth’ (2013)

Image via Columbia Pictures

With the ambition to be a massive sci-fi adventure show, After Earth saw Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith share the screen as the father-son duo who crash land on Earth a millennium after humanity was forced to flee the planet. The movie made $243.8 million from its theatrical release, which sounds impressive, but compared to the $150 million budget and the extra $100 million poured into the marketing campaign, it didn’t. not met expectations.

While Will Smith himself did not contribute financially to the substantial production of the film, his production company, Overbrook Entertainment, did. After the film’s critical and commercial failure, Smith described After Earth as “the most painful failure of [his] career” in an interview with Squire and expressed regret for dragging his son into the project.

ten Tina Fey – ‘Whisky Tango Foxtrot’ (2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A bold effort to mix comedy and war drama, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot couldn’t have been handled by someone who lacked the sensitive poise and comedic prowess of Tina Fey. Based on Kim Barkermemories The Taliban reshuffle: Strange days in Afghanistan and Pakistanthe comedy star kicked off the pre-production process in 2014 with his own production company, Little Stranger, in charge.

With a budget of $35 million and Margot Robbie and Martin Freeman among the main actors in the film, it looked like he would easily top that number. Despite positive reviews, it was crippled by a poor opening weekend and never recovered, earning just $25.4 million.

