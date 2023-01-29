God Of War Atreus Voice Actor Was Inspired By MCU’s Loki





Sunny Suljic, the voice behind Kratos’ son Atreus in the Norse God of War saga, has revealed that one of the inspirations behind his performance in the series’ most recent entry, God of War Ragnarok, is was other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. own Tom Hiddleston. In a recent video interview with Teen Vogue (and as The Gamer points out), Suljic revealed that after finding out his character was, in fact, Loki, the Norse Trickster God, he decided to open up Disney+ and watch Marvel’s iconic anti-hero version of Loki in action. “When I watched Tom Hiddleston’s performance I took a grain of salt – I loved his performance, he did really well – but I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t completely copying the character himself,” Suljic explained during the interview. However, he says he “definitely took the sarcasm and manipulation” of Hiddleston’s character to heart in his own performance, which he says benefited the outcome. DUALSHOCKERS VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: God Of War: Who Is Faye? Suljic was only 8 years old when he was called to read the role of Atreus in the 2018 version of God of War, and he said the casting team used a fake script with fake names, so he didn’t even know he was auditioning for the show, or for a video game at all, for that matter. “They had a PlayStation there, so I was playing games and stuff, but I didn’t put two and two together,” he joked. But the connection to Loki, both Hiddleston’s depiction and classic mythological stories of the Norse god, helped build his character. “I personally wasn’t the biggest fan of my performance in 2018…I don’t know. I think I’m just, like, my biggest critic,” he described his acting experience in the first game, though he admits it might just be a natural embarrassment he feels looking back at his younger self in general. Suljic also credited his on-screen dad, Christopher Judge, for helping boost his performance, noting that he’s now 17 and has worked with Judge for half of his young life. “When I did the [initial] read with Chris, we just clicked immediately,” he recalls. “The chemistry was right there, so I had the pleasure of working with the man, the myth, the legend, Chris Judge,” whom he also described as “the nicest and most genuine person I’ve ever worked with.” Suljik and Judge competed against each other and three other artists last month in the best actor category of The Game Awards 2022, which Judge has won in record fashion. Although he still feels like he made a lot of mistakes during his performances on the God of War series, Suljic said having to re-record dialogue taught him a lot of lessons and he hopes have the opportunity to play Atreus again. He summed up the wisdom he gained from the experience by saying, “I think one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is to follow your intuition; follow what… you really think is right, because in the end, that’s usually the best decision.” NEXT: Horizon Forbidden West Multiplayer Footage Reportedly Leaked

