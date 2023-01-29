5 Boycotted Bollywood Movies Starring Pathaan Who Won Very Well.

Films boycotted by Bollywood are always the most popular, and this has been proven many times in Indian cases.

Today, we will share with you 05 boycotted Bollywood movies that have earned really well and been record blockbusters.

1.Brahmastra

The first in the list is the recently released movie Brahmastra, it took eight years to make and release this movie but a decent number of netizens refused to watch it and also tried to boycott it for a very stupid reason which was a opinion from 2011 or a tweet from Ranbir Kapoor in which he said he likes to eat beef, and the other reason was that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are both starkids and so to stop nepotism some people took the decision to boycott it, which turned out to be absolutely useless and the Brahmastra movie turned out to be a complete success and earned 600 crores at the box office.

2.Dangal

The second film which was a super hit and which was also boycotted was none other than Aamir’s film Dangal released in 2016

The story of this film was based on real characters, two wrestling sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

This film was also boycotted due to the actor’s previous opinions in which he said he and his wife did not feel safe in India. This movie gained huge popularity and the worldwide total box office gross was 387.38 crore.

3. Padmaavat

Padmaavat movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was based on the real story of Rani padmaavat from Mewar. This film starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The reason behind the boycott of padmaavat is that the right-wing Rajput group Karni Sena has been at the forefront of the protest claiming that Padmaavati is portraying her queen in a reprehensible manner. The group alleged that the film has a dream sequence where Rani Padmavati is shown romancing Alauddin Khalji.

Although after many protests and assaults, Bhansali agreed that no such scene would be featured in the film, but Rajput Karni Sena disagreed and so a special screening was made for them before the release of the film but despite all the protest people went to the theaters to watch the film and the film turned out to be ranveer singh and deepika padukone’s top blockbuster with a total box office collection of 585 crores.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi

gangubai Kathiawadi movie was released on 25th February 2022 and starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles, this movie featured the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, the movie is based on a chapter of hussain jaidi book popularly known as mumbai mafia queens. This film is also to follow the boycott tradition and hence the people of Kamathipura protested the film and banned it as they felt the film showed their region in a bad light and also claimed that

their Kamathipura is 250 years old, many engineers, pilots, doctors lived there, but they are defamed because of the movies. People don’t get jobs even after appearing for interviews. It’s bad to hear!.’ Despite all these things, the film Gangubai Kathiawadi earned 209.77 crores worldwide and the film premiered at the Berlinale Special Galas on February 16 at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

5.Ram Leela

This 2013 released film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali depicts the story based on Shakespeare’s love story Romeo Juliet, the story depicts Ram and Leela seeing and falling in love with each other. They were both complete strangers but their two families had been enemies for 500 years and Ram and Leela had to fight with the world to live together forever, this movie also got a lot of criticism and boycott because of the name of the film as there There were many protests as people felt that the name of the film hurt people’s religious feelings and the name was changed to “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela” due to orders from the High Court of Delhi. The movie Ram-Leela earned 220.58 crores upon its theatrical release and became the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of the year.

So these were five blockbuster boycotted movies, the reason why most of the boycotted movies turned out to be blockbusters is that it creates a sense of suspense among the viewers and makes them watch the movies. And so the boycotted turn out to be the best.