Is Ted Karras related to Alex Karras? How the Bengals center is linked to the former Lions star, famous actor
The Bengals spent a lot to improve their offensive line during the 2022 NFL offseason. One of their moves was to sign center Ted Karras away from the Patriots.
The move went well.
Karras allowed just two sacks and committed three penalties while playing the third most snaps among players on offense. In fact, he only missed seven snaps during the regular season while still being a rock-solid starter.
It should surprise no one that Karras is doing well in this role. Why? Because he comes from a family that has a lot of NFL ties.
Yes, NFL historians, that family includes legendary former Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras.
What is Ted Karras’ connection to the Hall of Fame? Here’s what to know about the connection between the two and other members of the Karras clan who made it to the NFL.
Is Ted Karras related to Alex Karras?
Yes, Ted Karras III and Alex Karras are related. Alex is Ted’s great-uncle, as Ted’s grandfather, Ted Karras Sr., was Alex’s brother.
Ted Karras III is one of several members of the Karras clan to play in the NFL. A total of five have played at the highest level, and as you can see from the list below, three of them share the same name:
- Lou Karras (1950-52)
- Ted Karras Sr. (1958-66)
- Alex Karras (1958-70)
- Ted Karras Jr. (1987)
- Ted Karras III (2016–present)
The three older Karras brothers came to the NFL in part out of necessity. Ted Jr. said they needed a way to pay for their education after their father’s sudden death.
“They loved football, but they really used it as a way to get an education. Otherwise they wouldn’t go to college,” said Ted Karras Jr. Patriots.com. “None of us were recruited very well, except for Alex, which is interesting, but they reached the top level. That’s kind of how it started, basically by need.”
From there, they grew into quality players who each had the chance to play at the highest level of the sport.
Incredibly, all three Ted Karras have won NFL championship rings. Ted Sr. got one in 1963 with the Bears; Ted Jr. earned a Super Bowl ring after playing in a game as a substitute player for Washington in 1987; and Ted III won Super Bowls 51 and 53 with the Patriots.
But Alex Karras remains the most notable member of the family. The Hall of Fame defensive tackle was named an AP All-Pro and racked up exactly 100 sacks during his playing career. He played 12 seasons, all for the Lions, but missed the entire 1963 season after being suspended by the league for playing. He is one of five players in NFL history to be suspended for violating the league’s anti-gambling policy.
The acting career of Alex Karras
Of course, Alex Karras wasn’t just notable for his performance on the pitch. He was also a celebrity off the pitch as he became a television and film star.
Karras’ most notable role was as Mongo, an illiterate outlaw with a surprisingly philosophical nature, in the 1974 Mel Brooks film “Blazing Saddles.”
He also acted in films such as ‘Porky’s’ and ‘Victor Victoria’ and played the lead role of George Papadopolis in the sitcom ‘Webster’.
Karras also had a stint as a “Monday Night Football” commentator from 1972 to 1974, shortly after his NFL career ended. But most of his work in front of the camera has come in films and television series.
Ted Karras revealed in a 2016 interview withESPN’s Mike Reissthat he had seen many of his great-uncle’s works during his life. So what were his favorites?
“You know, I wasn’t a big ‘Webster’ guy,” Karras said. “I’m more of a ‘Blazing Saddles’ type. Or ‘Porky’s’.”
