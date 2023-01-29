Rishi Kapoors sweater and Jitendras white pants, the worst Bollywood fashion trends of all time

It is commonly said that cinema is the mirror of society. Once an established fact, it has now become only a partial truth. In many cases, rather than reflecting the issues, the narrative, the happenings, the happenings, it begins to dictate them to society. Apart from a few exceptional cases of individual genius on scientific or logical temperament, television and film have produced terrible tendencies that have caused unwanted rumblings in society.

These miserable tendencies include a negative impact on family structure, wokeism stomping on meritocracy, and style triumphing over substance, among others. Here, we will highlight one heinous and peculiar impact that Bollywood has had on society that has been shaping fashion trends for decades.

Rishi Kapoors likes the sweater

In the 1970s, when lead actors began to fade from silver screens due to factors such as age and continued failure, Rishi Kapoor made a big splash in B-City. His chocolate gaze and innocent landed him several romantic roles. Undoubtedly, he continued to star in many storylines as the main romantic protagonist. His roles in some of his films garnered such a cult following that in no time he rose to the highest pedestal of stardom. He was one of the B-town superstars who became the guarantee of box office success. The thing is, times don’t always stay the same.

In the 1980s, when age and weight began to get in the way of his romantic presence, Rishi Kapoor began appearing on screen wearing sweaters and dancing with his mistress. With this, he won hearts again as a boy in love, but turned a boring, softer look into a fashion trend at the time. His dress sense became so predictable that in most movie scenes he performed after the 80s, he was found wearing the boring look.

Shah Rukh Khan Cool medallion in Kuch kuch hota hai

If you’re a 90s kid, you’ve at least heard of Karan Johar’s “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry with graceful beauties was mass appeal. The music of the film was hugely successful and is still etched in the memory of many Indians and overseas. No doubt that Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have completely fallen in love with his movie looks and everything he has done on screen, COOL necklace wearing has become the talk of the town. city. Young people started going gaga over the medallion and the market saw a surge in demand. But wait. Believe it was worth the hype and become a fashion trend for young people.

Sanjay Dutts Blazer

Each dress has decorum and dress sense are a powerful way to showcase one’s personality. But Bollywood repeatedly messed it up and then created a bizarre meaningless dress code. Wearing nothing but a blazer over a vest and wandering around and fighting goons in the streets like a bodybuilder on the loose, Sanjay Dutt made this blazer look more ridiculous than most horrible Bollywood scripts.

Jitendra

One of the most famous actors at the time, Jitendra was among the most popular idols of his time. The actor was known for his white shirt/t-shirt, white pants, and white shoes on-screen and sometimes off-screen as well. His obsession with those white pants got so crazy that the actor could be seen climbing trees, having lunch, dancing, driving, having sex, playing sports, doing macho actions that didn’t fit in anyway. never to his line of white trousers.

Each color has its essence and exudes a certain emotion when worn. But Jitendra paying no attention to such sensible things. He repeatedly wore his white pants in almost every movie he appeared in.

John/Salman Khan ripped jeans

As one trend fades, another emerges to take its place as the dominant force in the market. Distressed jeans are one of countless styles of denim that are trending right now. And who better to find inspiration than celebrities like Salman Khan. Tired of trying and wearing every possible dress code to appeal to the masses on the big screen.

Salman Khan in 2009 tried another crazy dress code for himself. He started wearing it on screen and off screen as well and with a confused opinion the public started to follow the trend as out of 10 college students you can find ripped jeans in the collection box of at least 6 of. These insane mass distortions of dress code among the masses are the repercussions of blindly following the big screen protagonist as our role model for dress code and every acceptance in life.

This insane craze to imitate the outfit of cinematic heroes has caused irreparable damage and terribly ruined the fashion trend. Until people realize that madness or buffoonery can only be enjoyed in real life and such a foolish monkey will get them nowhere except nihilism, if they are self sufficient in that place, so be it .

