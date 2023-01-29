Wlliam Shatner reunites with his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Gregg DeGuire/UPI/Shutterstock William Shatner landed in the orbit of his ex-wife! The star trek icon, 91, was spotted with Elizabeth Martin64, on her arm at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on January 20. Animated by John Travolta, the show would have been the first red carpet event the couple have attended together since announcing their split in 2020, after 19 years of marriage. My wife, she is the zest for life, she brings the flavor, said Shatner The mirror at the event, seemingly confirming the couples’ reconciliation. More about William Shatner At the event, the actor received the Aviation Inspiration and Patriotism Award for being the oldest person to travel to space after taking a spin on Jeff Bezos Blue Origin rocket in October 2021. After landing on Earth, Shatner told reporters at the time, it was amazing. Seeing the color blue pass right by you, and then you stare at the blackness, that’s the thing. It was so moving. The gala appearance was not the first time there has been speculation of a reunion between the couple. In May 2021, Shatner alluded to it during an interview with The Guardian. Martin would also have joined him for sound 90e birthday. Either way, it’s amazing to see the couple back together and enjoying life! In March 2020, the couple filed for divorce. Nothing makes me sad at this age. Everything’s going good here. It’s perfect. I wish everyone the best of luck, Shatner said The mirror following the news. The split came nearly two decades after Shatner married Martin, whom he began dating after the tragic drowning death of his third wife, Nerine Kiddin 1999. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Shatner was also married twice before Nerine. In 1973, he married the actress Marcy Laffertywho worked with Shatner in his 1980s series, TJ Hookerand 1979 Star Trek: The Movieonly to be divorced in 1996. The failure of our marriage was certainly not her fault, Shatner wrote in his autobiography. When it comes to divorce, it takes two to get tangled up. And I played my part. I certainly played my part. Before Marcy, he was married to Gloria Rand from 1956 to 1969. Related link Related: Stars over 90 then and now: William Shatner, Dick Van Dyke, Bob Barker and more Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

