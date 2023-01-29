Entertainment
Can Bollywood soon supply more Pathaans?
There is euphoria in the air. Siddharth Anands Pathaan’s spy action drama is a blockbuster. Success, however, cannot be a one-time event. Teasers and trailers for upcoming big-budget films reveal a focus on mass performers as the industry hopes to hit the jackpot more often in the coming months.
History cannot be created every week. Although most viewers posting their thoughts online found the trailers to be impressive, the films face the real challenge of pleasing the crowd.
Focus on the hero
Salman Khan has been around for over three decades. Farhad Samji’s action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features him in an action-packed avatar that shares similarities with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan for a while. Salman is bearded, has long hair, and even sits on his knees during an action sequence like the latter does in Pathaan. Director Samji’s last film was Akshay Kumar actor Bachchhan Pandey which sank at the box office. He hopes to have better luck this time. So will Salman as he plays the brother, falls in love, and takes on his opponents as an action hero.
Rohit Dhawan’s next comedy, Shehzada, will be a test for Kartik Aaryan. Popular among the masses as a romantic hero due to its theatrical releases, Aaryan in the Shehzadas trailer is featured as a bidi-smoking young man who rides a scooter and battles his opponents in action sequences. incredibly unreal. The young star is a gifted performer, but it will be interesting to see how he fare as the larger-than-life hero of a typical entertainer in which the focus is entirely on him.
too many remakes
In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gripping Tamil-language action drama Kaithi, a character tells his companion (the protagonist played by Karthi) on a perilous late-night journey. Movies these days only work if they have a good story. Kaithi has what her character is about: a good story. The result is Bholaa, the remake of Kaithi directed by Ajay Devgn, in which one can’t help but notice the character of Tabus from a cop, the antagonist from Deepak Dobriyals, the titular character from Devgns and sequences of fantastic actions. Devgn is an underrated director, and what’s in evidence suggests a thrilling theatrical experience.
Bholaa, however, is susceptible to comparisons with the original. The remakes, apart from Abhishek Pathaks Drishyam 2, have also not worked lately. The recent release of trailers for remakes, however, is a reminder that the industry will continue to make such movies if it isn’t beset by many more failures.
Samjis KKBKKJ is a remake of action drama Sivas Tamil Veeram while Shehzada is a remake of action comedy Trivikram Srinivass Telugu Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. The latter stars Allu Arjun as a man who never saw his true wealth because he was raised in a lower-middle-class family after being swapped at birth. Can Aaryan match Arjun’s swag in Hindi remake? His fans hope so.
Another remake, whose trailer was released recently, is Raj Mehtas Selfiee which stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. A remake of the film Lal Jrs Malayalam Driving License starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu as a motor vehicle inspector, the story tells what happens after its protagonists engage in a clash of ‘ego. Selfiee is a pivotal film for Kumar, who suffered a series of setbacks last year. Playing the superstar, he puts a smile on the viewer’s face as he digs into the real Akshay Kumar when he talks about his much-criticized prolific production in the trailer. Will the selfie be as entertaining as the driving license? All that can be said for now is that Kumar and Hashmi were well cast in the acting and commoner roles, respectively.
A romantic comedy
Luv Ranjans Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is not a remake. The romantic comedy starring the two Kapoors, Ranbir and Shraddha, is naughty, witty and urban. The story focuses on its fun-loving protagonists, who believe that getting into a relationship in modern times is easy, but getting out is hard! Ranbir and Shraddha seem perfect for their roles, and the trailer is all it takes to prove that they share great on-screen chemistry. A big surprise in the film is the presence of stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi as Ranbirs’ friend. Bassi is hugely popular among stand-up comedy fans, and his unique style of delivery and presence could have an impact.
The recent release of several trailers is a reminder of what lies ahead. Moviegoers, who like to celebrate blockbusters in packed theaters, should hope that another Pathaan is on the way.
The author, a journalist for three decades, writes about literature and pop culture. Among his books are MSD: The Man, The Leader, the bestselling biography of former India captain MS Dhoni and the Hall of Fame series of movie star biographies. The opinions expressed are personal.
Read all the latest reviews here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/opinion/opinion-can-bollywood-deliver-more-pathaans-soon-6944311.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can Bollywood soon supply more Pathaans?
- Big risks and big rewards for Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open
- 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, and tremors occurred in several cities
- Gators Men’s Tennis defeats Mississippi State to win ITA Kick-Off Weekend Championship
- Jokowi sets Kaesang free
- Wlliam Shatner reunites with his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin – Hollywood Life
- International friendly match: United States against Colombia
- It was for nothing: the Chinese are counting the cost of Xi’s sudden decision to let Covid tear itself apart | Coronavirus
- Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises Odisha Milletpreneurs
- Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal joins the cast of Ana DuVernay’s Caste
- Alabama football coach should hire Glenn Schumann as DC
- Clare Crawley reveals her wedding dress was stolen