Rashmika Mandanna to Sidharth Malhotra; Bollywood celebrities who won hearts with their must-have fashion game





CELEBRITIES never miss an opportunity to set new trends for fashion and beauty. The members of Tinsel Town always leave their fans in awe of their must-have fashion picks, whether it’s airport looks, promo looks, or casual looks. With an interesting blend of western, casual, ethnic and formal, Bollywood celebrities never fail to set the bar high and be an inspiration to us. On the last day of this week, we bring you beautiful fashion hits from tinsel town that you can take inspiration from to upgrade your fashion wardrobe. 1. Sarah Ali Khan The Kedarnath star looked unmissable in a stunning white sharara ensemble with intricate embroidery. The actress paired the sharara with natural makeup, parted hair and studded earrings with a white potli bag and looked mesmerizing. 2. Rashmika Mandana While promoting her movie “Mission Majnu” with co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika pulled off the casual fashion game with a denim tube top and matching denim crop top. She looked aesthetically pleasing in high waisted khaki pants. She completed her look with nude makeup, an updo, and delicate accessories, and was definitely a treat for sore eyes. 3. Sidharth Malhotra During the hit ‘Mission Majnu’, Sidharth Malhotra was captured wearing a black t-shirt and pants with a pulsating smile. The actor pulled off the casual fashion game with utmost grace and looked absolutely stunning in the casual outfit. 4. Critical I say Kriti Sanon looked stunning as she donned a stunning red and blue striped slip dress with a thigh high slit. She teamed her look with a half ponytail, radiant makeup and earrings. 5. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry sari avatar has set the internet on fire. She reigns over the fashion world with her gorgeous clothing choices. In her recent post, she donned a dark brown saree with a chunky white beaded nose ring with a sultry pose. She styled her overall look with minimal nude brown makeup and heavily kohled eyes. 6. Anouchka Sharma Anushka Sharma looked like a ray of sunshine in her recent casual yet chic avatar. She was seen wearing a yellow off the shoulder top and a pair of ice blue denim for an event in Mumbai. The actress paired her look with minimal makeup, making her style bookmark-worthy.

