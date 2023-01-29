What’s New at Disney+ in February 2023 Chicago Tribune





Disney+ is loading up with new content in February. The Oscar-nominated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be on the platform from February 1. The streaming service is also dropping new series The Chorus: Success, Here I Go on February 1, where 10 performers are in the final round of theater auditions and must face their fears in order to pursue their dreams. The Pixar short film Dug Days: Carls Date premieres February 10, where Up’s Carl needs help getting ready for his date with a friend. Many reality shows also find their way onto the platform, with Dance Moms and Dance Moms: Miami joining on February 8, as well as Celebrity House Hunting, Ghost Hunters and Storage Wars, Storage Wars: New York, Storage Wars: Miami and Storage Wars: Barrys Best Buys. See the full list of titles below: FEB. 1 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The Chorus: Success, I’m going (S1) Dead End Express (S1) Life Below Zero (S19) Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3) National Treasure: On the Edge of History (S1, Episode 9) The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (S2) Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 6) FEB. 3 Meerkat Clan Water and electricity: a California burglary FEB. 8 7 most difficult days (S1) Arranged (S1) Celebrity House Hunt (S1) Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7) Dance Moms: Miami (S1) Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2) Forged in Fire (S4) Ghostbusters (S1, S2) Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes) History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2) Ice Road Truckers (S11) Man versus Child Leader Showdown (S2) Marvel Studios Assembled: The Creation of Black Banter: Wakanda Forever Me & Mickey (short) (S1, 7 episodes) National Treasure: Edge of History (episode 10, season finale) The Owl House (S3, 1 episode) The proof is there (S1, S2) Rescue camera (S1) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 7 and Episode 8) Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1) Storage Wars: Miami (S1) Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2) Storage Wars (S14) FEB. ten 42 to 1 The Christmas Counselor Off-peak days: Carl’s date Merry Christmas house of darkness Liz and Dick Legends of Marvel Studios (Ant-Man, Hank & Janet and Wasp) People Presents: Once Upon a Time on Main Street The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story Santa tommy Toni Braxton – Un-Break My Heart Turkey Trough Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter FEB. 15 Cesar Millan: Best Human, Best Dog (S3) Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1) March (S1) Marvels Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes) Mila in the Multiverse (S1) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, Episode 9) SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes) FEB. 17 Inside Lost & Found Airport Make a Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship FEB. 22 Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, episode 10) To catch a smuggler (S4) Dubai Ultimate Airport (S1, S2, S3) Voices Rising: the music of Wakanda forever FEB. 24 blow your mind Tini: the new life of Violetta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/ct-ent-disney-plus-february-2023-20230129-hyrz4764zzc2bozq2dkhatexyq-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos