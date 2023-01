Yes sell recorded music catalog rights | Entertainment

Yes have sold the rights to their catalog of recorded music. The legendary progressive rockers have agreed with Warner Music Group (WMG) for the rights to their Atlantic Records albums, a total of 29 LPs, including their first 12 studio efforts – from their self-titled debut to 1987’s ‘Big Generator’ – and various live recordings and complications. The band said in a statement: The entire Yes family has come together and worked enthusiastically with Warner Music Group to secure this historic deal, ensuring that these iconic recordings will continue to be optimally curated to delight their fans for more. five decades, while finding and developing new audiences for this timeless music. WMG is also delighted with its new acquisition. Their Global Catalog President, Kevin Gore, said in his own statement: My introduction to Yes came while working at a record store in Ohio in 1983. I’ve been a fan ever since and have been absolutely thrilled and deeply honored that the strong relationship between Yes and Warner Music will continue forever. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. It follows similar WMG deals with Madonna, David Bowie’s Estate and 300 Entertainment, home to Yung Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. Yes has undergone many line-up changes since its formation in 1968 by singer Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire – who died in 2015 – guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford, with 19 musicians considered to be full-time members. over the years. Since May 2022, the band has consisted of guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist Jon Davison, bassist Billy Sherwood and touring drummer Jay Schellen. Various offshoots have also toured, with Yes featuring the most famous Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman having been on the road for the past decade. However, after a 50th anniversary celebration in 2018, they no longer worked together.

