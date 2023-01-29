Entertainment
Meet the trendy Bollywood singer
Recently, it seems singers and musicians in the entertainment industry have brought back the indie-pop look.
The thing is, music is no longer simply played while a performer speaks into a microphone; on the contrary, it is integrated into the whole “performance”, which emphasizes strong vocals and a powerful aesthetic.
We’re not surprised that our Bollywood singers not only have voice, but attitude, flair and good looks, because with touring and gigging comes the imminent duty to keep their A-game on track.
The days when Bollywood singers were hidden from public view and no one was aware of their real looks or fashion sense are long gone. The current generation of singers are ready to light up the stage with their melodic voices and the punch of their glamour.
We have rounded up several stylish Bollywood singers who have established themselves as style icons today.
Arjun
Arjun Kanungo’s fashion choices vary from casual to refined. He can offer the best of both worlds, whether it’s sporting a crisp tuxedo with Italian taste for his bridal party or rocking that “cool big man” appearance based on colorful and vibrant coats.
Diljit
Diljit is a Bollywood fashion pioneer, so you can count on him to pull together a look with lots of little effortless touches. Her fashion philosophy is to balance comfort with edge in each of her designs.
The Jogi actor, who has a thing for the high end Clothes labels, likes to experiment with loose, oversized clothes and accessorize with bold jewelry.
Armaan Mallick
When it comes to fashion, Armaan Mallik also takes risks, and he succeeds!
On his Instagram page, the young man sports interesting designs and quite stylish monochrome clothes. His youthful charm works in his favor and makes every outfit he wears look like he just bought it.
Honey Singh
However, Honey Singh thinks people have expectations of artists. Today’s audience is well acquainted with fashion. People know what’s hot and what’s not thanks to social media. As a result, it’s more crucial than ever for artists to stand out and have a distinctive style rather than just sticking on logos to fit in. Honey Singh has entered the list of famous Indian singers who are stylish and have become fashion icons due to carefree attitude and attire.
Stebin Ben
Stebin Ben is a man with a keen sense of style. His fashion preferences are more towards expensive and high fashion clothes, which he easily dresses up in a friendly manner. Ben maintains a simple aesthetic while adding distinctive aspects to his appearance.
The most stylish singer
Here we bring you a list of the sexiest and most vivacious Bollywood singers who mesmerize the world with both their beauty and soulful singing.
Palak Muchhal
In India, the young and gifted Palak Muchhal is well known. It was at the Little Stars competition that she made her debut as a singer. The singer is well known for her charitable activities and earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for rescuing 1333 young people with heart problems. She is the glamorous queen of the Bollywood singing group due to her curly hair, fashionable appearance and fair skin.
Neti Mohan
Neeti Mohan rose to fame with her first Student of the Year song, “Ishq Wala Love” (2012). The artist has a really attractive look in addition to a melodic voice. She has a huge fanbase who constantly adore her exquisite sense of style.
Kanika Kapoor
Kanika never fails to impress her admirers with her looks thanks to her very fair complexion, distinctive style, gray eyes and silky straight hair. She rose to fame with the song “Babydoll”, for which she won awards from organizations like Filmfare and the IIFA. She started her career as a Bollywood singer in 2012 with the equally acclaimed film “Jugni Ji”. She has a large fan base and her appeal even extends to her singing career. In order to be the fashion inspiration, the stage outfits
Shirley Shetia
Shirley Setia hails from Daman and grew up in Auckland, but has gained popularity in her home country through her singing. She is one of the best Bollywood singers. She has acted in various Bollywood songs and also has a prominent role in the upcoming Nikamma movie. She undoubtedly has a terrific voice in addition to a stunning appearance that would look amazing on a big screen.
Shreya Ghosal
Due to her very soft voice, Shreya Ghoshal is also known as the nightingale of cinema. For her vocal abilities, she received several national accolades. People rave about the historic design and understated elegance of this place. Some of his best songs are Sunn Raha Hai, Deewani Mastani, Dola Re Dola, Nagada Sang Dhol and Chikni Chameli.
FAQs
Who is the most famous Bollywood singer?
AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali and Mohit Chauhan are some of the famous Indian singers who are popular all over the world for their melodious voices.
Who is a handsome Bollywood singer?
The magnificent singer Armaan Malik is of Indian origin. He mainly sings for the Bollywood sector. He is the brother of Amaal Mallik and the son of singer Daboo Malik. He is not only a phenomenal singer, but he is also a composer, songwriter, record producer, dub artist, actor, performer, etc. Alongside him, Darshan Raval, Atif Aslam, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kunungo enter this list.
