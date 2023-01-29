Entertainment
When Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and More Bollywood Divas Shared Their Motherhood Journeys
Motherhood is a life-changing experience that demands unimaginable physical and emotional work from you. And it’s a job you never get formal training for. Although this daunting task may seem daunting, our Bollywood divas are here to help. On different occasions, they shared the impact of motherhood on them as human beings and as professionals. They also advised new mothers not to be hard on themselves and that there is no one right way to parent.
kareena kapoor khan
Kareena first embraced motherhood on December 20, 2016, when she welcomed her first born Taimur Ali Khan. The actor returned to work when his baby was just seven months old. In his book kareena kapoor khanIn The Pregnancy Bible, she writes, I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn trying to be professional on set while hurting for my baby. I also resumed my commitments shortly after having Jeh, although I definitely feel less rushed. It’s normal to feel guilty.”
Advising mothers not to go on a guilt trip, she shared, But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me less today because I got my life back soon after I had him. , and neither did Jeh. There’s nothing like doing what you want to do. I will have a child in my hand and another in my lap. I will be a mother and I will go back to work. I will rock everything.Kareena welcomed her second child, Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka welcomed her first child Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy on January 15, 2022. The actor shared that after the birth of her baby, the center of her world changed for her. I’ve been hustling and working at breakneck speed for 20 years. I was always like, What’s the next thing? But now I feel like I have a center, a sense of calm because every decision ends up being about her, Priyanka Told British vogue.
The Desi Girl wants to focus on her child right now and explain, I want her to be able to look back and be proud of my choices, she said. I want to do what it takes for her.
Priyanka also opened up to British vogue about the hateful trolling she faced for having Maltie Marie via surrogate mother. The actor claimed that she had a medical condition and she feels blessed to be able to become a mother through surrogacy.
Alia Bhat
The Gangubai Kathiawadi The actor said she will never regret choosing motherhood at the peak of her career and called it the best decision of her life. Yes, at the height of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who said that marriage or motherhood would change anything at my job? Even if it is, so be it. I do not care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I have never been happier or more fulfilled, Other Told Bombay time.
Alia welcomed her baby Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.
Anouchka Sharma
Anouchka welcomed his child Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. Recently, when his baby was two years old, the actor posted a message for her and wrote: Two years ago my heart opened wide. Earlier, in an Instagram post, she shared that her baby girl makes her braver and braver every day.
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu welcomed her first child – Devi Basu Singh Grover – last year. After the birth of her child, she wrote on Instagram, God gave me the best gift – My daughter, Devi after my first best gift, the love of my life My husband @iamksgofficial The luckiest girl of the world.
Sharing the first glimpse of Devi Basu Singh Grover, Bipasha wrote on her Instagram, Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of blessings and of love Mas 4) Completed with magic and awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cute and delicious according to taste.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam said choosing motherhood is a selfish decision because the baby does not choose to come into this life. Priorities change and I think the child will become mine. The truth is that they did not choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision, the actor says vogue india.
Anand Ahuja and sonam welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. Sonam said she is obsessed with her child and is a helicopter mom. I’m definitely very into it and have no qualms about it, the actor says indianexpress.com.
