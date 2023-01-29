Bollywood singers set to ignite Jeddah with live performances

RIYADH: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has spoken to ministers and senior officials in Saudi Arabia as the beleaguered island nation seeks to boost cooperation with the Kingdom and other countries in the Gulf.

Sabry met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Sultan Al-Marshad Development, as well as officials from the Islamic Development Bank.

Sabry said his visit to the Kingdom was a success and will cement and further strengthen the bilateral relations between our two countries, as we see that many positive vibes have been instilled in our relationship.

The talks between the two foreign ministers focused on strengthening bilateral relations, increasing investment with Sri Lanka as a gateway to South Asia and employment of Sri Lankans in the Kingdom. .

HIGH LIGHT Ali Sabry, the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, has signed the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with the Kingdom’s Revenue and Customs Authority to boost trade and investment. Sri Lanka would face the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

The Saudis have identified Sri Lanka as a very important geographical location, so (there are) investment opportunities in the renewable energy, oil and hospitality industries, Sabry said.

We want to attract Saudi investment in the renewable energy sector for development, energy security and making Sri Lanka a regional energy hub.

Discussions have also taken place around the resumption of air services between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka after their suspension during the global pandemic.

In a bid to improve trade and investment relations between the two countries, the visiting minister signed a tax evasion agreement with the Zakat and Income Tax Authority here to prevent evasion income tax.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948, with the government battling a shortage of foreign revenue, runaway inflation and recession.

The Sri Lankan minister thanked the Kingdom for its assistance in restructuring the debt to the International Monetary Fund and the Paris Club.

The Paris Club of creditor nations has proposed a 10-year moratorium on Sri Lankan debt and 15 years of debt restructuring as a formula to resolve the island nations’ monetary crisis.

Sri Lanka is also in talks with the IMF to secure a $2.9 billion bailout seen as vital to get its economy back on track.

Sabry highlighted Saudi Arabia’s longstanding relationship with Sri Lanka and the former’s support in international forums.

Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia have been traditional friends for a long time. To strengthen bilateral relations, especially in multilateral forums of the UN and other agencies, we must support each other, he said.

They (the Saudis) supported us when we were cornered unfairly by certain powers for no reason. They have supported us time and time again. So we need to strengthen that relationship.

Sabry and Al-Marshad discussed development issues of mutual concern, and the Sri Lankan minister commended the Kingdom’s efforts in infrastructure development in Sri Lanka through SFD projects.

The ministers’ meeting with Al-Hajraf focused on Sri Lanka’s ties with the GCC.

GCC is very important. We are considering signing a framework agreement with the GCC, we want to speed it up as soon as possible, Sabry said.

On his talks with Taha and OIC observer status, Sabry said: They are looking into the possibility of getting observer status, but we haven’t made a decision yet. Traditionally, we have had good relations.

Sabry also reassured Taha about the conditions of the Muslim community in Sri Lanka.