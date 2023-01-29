Craig Hallum begins his coverage on Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)





Craig Hallum analysts began covering shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PDYPY – Get a rating) in a research report delivered Friday to clients and investors, Fly reports. The brokerage has placed a “buy” rating on the stock. A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PDYPY recently. Redburn Partners dropped coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a Wednesday, October 19 research report. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Flutter Entertainment from 158 ($195.62) to 166 ($205.52) in a Monday, Nov. 7 research report. Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target on Flutter Entertainment from 129 ($159.71) to 150 ($185.71) in a Wednesday, November 16 research report. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas launched Flutter Entertainment coverage in a research report on Thursday, October 6. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts gave the stock a hold rating and four gave the company a buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,523.20. Flutter Entertainment Awards Performance Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $77.62 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week minimum of $43.71 and a 52-week maximum of $80.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. About Flutter Entertainment Want more great investment ideas? (Get a rating) Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the UK, Ireland, Australia, USA and internationally. The Company operates through four segments: United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, International and United States. It offers sports betting and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products and pari-mutuel products; fixed odds game betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including bingo, rummy and online poker; and business-to-business services. Featured Articles Get news and reviews for Flutter Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

