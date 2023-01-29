Entertainment
Independent film: with “Chapman Speaks”, Husson’s film students imagine an authoritative cautionary tale
It’s tempting to think that Maine’s movie scene is more of a southern Maine thing. After all, Maines’ first congressional district has a lot more people, and cities like Portland, with its thriving movie and arts scene, get most of the press, especially a local writer employed by a local newspaper. Portland. (You can guess which one.)
But Maines far more so than Portland, and Maine filmmakers come from all corners of our absurdly huge state. Take writer/directors Ryan C. Smith and JA Corwin Stauff, juniors at Bangors Husson University, who turn their tenure at the Hussons New England School of Communications (NESCom) into an ambitious feature film project that tackles very real and current against America democracy.
Chapman Speaks is an upcoming hour-long film from the rookie filmmakers, a biting and satirical look at how right-wing media commentators feed misinformation and hatred among disgruntled viewers. The main character is a former internet celebrity turned popular nocturnal demagogue for a fictional right-wing news network. After an uprising inspired by his rhetoric sends America down a path of outright authoritarianism, Chester Chapman, finding the downside of being a media figure in a censorship-dependent fascist society, must reflect on his choices, especially when confronted with shocking facts about an ongoing situation. conspiracy of a former journalist colleague.
That’s a lot of thematic work for a student-directed film, but chatting with Smith and Stauff, I came away impressed with the thoughtfulness with which they approached their thorny subject.
We have a lot of similar interests and we’re very political people,” Smith said, adding that he and Stauff wanted to make a student film that was different from the usual horror or coming-of-age movie culture. We wanted to do something that was us.
Seizing on a topic that would allow the duo to take advantage of NESCom’s extensive studio facilities and facilities, and express something of their thoughts and fears for their country’s imperiled democracy, they turned to the media world.
All of our interests kind of funneled into that idea, Smith said, Corwins is fascinated by the subject, while the media lens is more what interests me. Added Stauff, I had an almost morbid fascination with authoritarianism in America, and I think it’s an important idea to discuss right now, how important democracy is, how ethical media and freedom of are important.
With the blessing of academic advisor Frank Welch, Smith and Stauff sketched out an ambitious plan for their first feature film. With casting taking place in early February and a self-imposed deadline for the end of the NESCom semester to complete at least most Chapman Speaks, the two juniors have an impressive amount of detail to put together. Yet, speaking to them, everything seems incredibly under control.
Were finalizing the script for the Feb. 4 auditions, Stauff said. Were doing storyboards, lighting diagrams, looking for grants and working out the budget. Moreover, NESCom doesn’t let us miss anything in terms of high-end cameras, carts, lighting, LED panels, so equipment is not an issue.
When asked about creating such an elaborate, media-centric setting on a student budget, the couple had a nifty answer at hand. Having started out as an internet show, the network that cast Chapman has an interest in him looking like the regular man, so they’re keeping the look of his old set, Smith explained. Right answer.
As for the heavy subject matter of the movies and the central conceit that seems to rest on one of those right-wing, career-obsessed, conspiratorial personalities who actually possess enough conscience to change their minds, well, Smith and Stauff thought that too.
Many of these prodigious media personalities, like those at Fox News, know that what they are doing is entertainment. Chester Chapman knows what he’s doing for excitement and ratings, but he only cares once the authoritarian government he helped create starts telling him what to say on the air. His change only really comes when it affects him personally. It’s a selfish decision, Stauff said. Another good answer.
For Smith and Stauff, their time at NESCom prepared them very well for the technical aspects of their upcoming production. Preparing to tackle a complicated and controversial topic so relevant to today’s news is a whole different matter, but one that the film crew clearly examined from all angles.
We want to avoid sounding preachy, Stauff said, I have my own biases and there’s a side to every issue the film raises that I’m on, even an extreme in some cases. Yet we try to present both sides and show the human side of the conflict, to show the good intentions of many people. Basically, if you demonize one side, you will never reach that side.
Added Smith, We want to make a gesture that says something. There’s a love of movies that can take you out of yourself for a minute, where you feel things that are bigger than the movie, that are bigger than you. This can serve as a call to action.
Here’s my call to action: If you’d like to hear more from a pair of young, dynamic and thoughtful Maine filmmakers from outside the Portland bubble, keep an eye on the In-Building Movies Instagram account, chapmanspeakmovie. The writer-director duo is also inviting interested actors to attend Saturday auditions at Harold Alfond Hall at Husson University. (E-mail [email protected] for more details, including travel costs.)
