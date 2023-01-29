



Refresh for latest…: The global and international box office had a wild weekend this session amid the continued advancement of Avatar: The Way of the Water and a mega-comeback for Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as the Chinese Lunar New Year period ended as the second-best in the market. Socket Avatar: The Way of the Water first, it had already risen to become the fourth highest-grossing worldwide release of all time through Friday. Until Sunday, James Cameron’s sci-fi adventure hit an estimate $2.117 billion. It remains the fourth most important film in the world ranking and is expected to overtake Cameron’s Titanic in the coming week to land at No. 3 (though there’s an imminent Valentine’s Day reissue of Titanic afloat). The international box office so far on wow is estimated at $1.496 billion after a $42.4M seventh executive in 52 materials markets. That was a drop of just 28% from the last session. It remains the 4th largest offshore release ever behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Titanic. The 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm sequel became France’s highest-grossing film of all time, adding to a long list of smaller markets. It’s the biggest studio title ever made in India and Korea, among others. In Chinaas the market came out of the Chinese New Year period (see more below), Avatar: The Way of the Water was down 46% and has now grossed $237.1 million. In IMAX, wow added $7.3 million worldwide to this framework for a cumulative worldwide of $239 million, surpassing Avatar to become IMAX’s biggest first-run release ever. The accumulation overseas is $156.1 million, the format’s best offshore result to date. When it comes to China, IMAX also had its best spring festival ever with $34 million, topping 2021 by 3% and 2022 by 54%. The big ones were run by Wandering Earth II at $26.1 million, making it the third-biggest IMAX release of all time for CNY. It was also the first time that IMAX had a Chinese film and a Hollywood film over $25 million (Water Way) in Chinese cinemas at the same time. China’s inauguration of the Year of the Rabbit ended on Friday with an overall estimate of 6.725 billion RMB ($990 million+) over the week-long holiday period, according to Maoyan. This surpassed last year’s Spring Festival, making it the second biggest on record (even with slightly lower ticket prices), and providing encouragement for what lies ahead as the market continues to heat up. to sort out. (Remember that Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated for a day-and-date release next month.) A trio of films generated strong box office receipts and social sentiment, unlike some previous years where a film exploded on day one only to fall apart. Zhang Yimou’s comedy thriller Full Red River led all play with 2.6 billion RMB ($383 million) through Friday (he’s at $466 million through Sunday and has a score of 9.6 on Moayan). Next up was the sci-fi sequel Wandering Earth II with $319 million ($377 million through Sunday/9.4) and third place at the latest Boonie Bear Payment, Guardian code at $110 million ($136.3 million through Sunday/9.3). Yet perhaps the biggest surprise came from India this session as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned after a long hiatus from leading roles with an action-packed spy shot Pathane. The film has been on a tear, breaking opening day records for a Hindi title and now, through Saturday, grossing 429 crore ($52.6 million) worldwide, including more than 20 million dollars from markets outside India. IMAX marked its best ever start for an Indian film with $2.5 million. Estimates for Sunday have Yash Raj Films’ output, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, reaching over 500 crore ($61.3 million) worldwide. In North America, it is estimated to be Bollywood’s biggest opening weekend ever, while it also set records in the UK. Note that the Indian box office is not centralized and comes with a particular set of challenges; we will update as soon as possible. FOLLOWING…

