Actress and former Canadian senator Viola Léger, better known as La Sagouine, dies at 92





Actress and teacher Viola Leger receives the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award for Theatre, shakes hands with Governor General David Johnston during a Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, May 31, 2013.FRED CHARTRAND/The Canadian Press Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Lger has died aged 92. A press release from the management company Le Grenier musique indicates that Léger died on Saturday in Dieppe, New Brunswick. Léger was best known for her portrayal of the character La Sagouine in Antonine Maillet’s play of the same name, performing the role more than three thousand times and winning the Dora Mavor Moore Award in 1981 for her performance. In 2013, she was recognized with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards with Lifetime Artistic Achievement for Theatre. She was appointed to the Senate in 2001 by then Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, representing New Brunswick until 2005. In a statement on Facebook, federal Minister of Official Languages ​​Ginette Petitpas Taylor wrote that Acadie will never have such a loyal ambassador again, saying La Sagouine was not just the role of career and the life of the Légers, but also represented a symbol of great pride and tenacity for all Acadians. Léger was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1989. She retired from public life in 2017 after suffering a stroke. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

