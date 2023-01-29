Mary Higgins joins the Telluride Theater | Culture & Leisure

Telluride Theater has announced the creation of a new full-time position and the hiring of Mary Higgins as its new director of development and operations. Higgins joins the company after five years of performing as an actor and audiences may recognize her from several productions of Shakespeare in the Park. In this new position, Higgins will manage fundraising and grant writing efforts for Telluride Theaters and donor and member relations.

The addition of Mary has truly created such a complete team for Telluride Theater, said production manager Melissa Trn. Mary’s ongoing connection with TT as a performer and collaborator has made her such an asset to our organization in terms of connecting with patrons and donors. We are thrilled with this fierce addition to our female leadership at the Telluride Theatre.”

His previous nonprofit theater work includes Creative Strategies for Change in Denver, Pillsbury House Theater in Minneapolis, BETC Colorado in Boulder, and local nonprofits including the Telluride Academy and the Telluride Historical Museum.

While I always look forward to performing with the theater, I’m really excited to learn about a different type of role, one whose sole purpose is to support the Telluride arts scene, Higgins said in a recent press release. We have so many incredibly talented artists here, from dancers to directors, technical artists and teacher artists, that I want to continue to make sure there is space and opportunities for them to develop in a way that matches our booming economy.

Higgins attended Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland, where she earned a master’s degree in philosophy, specializing in theater theory and performance.

What led her to apply for the new position, Higgins said, was the passion shown by the leadership of the company, not only with Trn, but also with the artistic director and the founder of the company, Sasha Cucciniello.

Theater is an all-encompassing art form that I fervently believe can be for everyone and is part of a healthy community, Higgins said. The leadership of the organization didn’t necessarily appeal to me because of the female factor, but more because I knew there were people at the helm who were just as passionate as I was about the importance of theater. And I mean passionate, like loving something wrongly. So I guess if you ever have to double down on something you believe in, you’d want to have people by your side who feel the same way.

The power of theatre, she says, can be summed up in one word of storytelling.

It’s the oldest form of communication possible, the human connection and the beautiful questioning out loud of trying to make sense of this existence we’ve stumbled into, Higgins said. We all know what it is to love, to lose, to cry and to dance for joy, and if we don’t, it gives us the opportunity to understand what life can be, for the better. or worse. It is vital.

For this new off-stage role, Higgins is responsible for donor relations and fostering the growth of the company’s financial health.

The position is primarily to support the growth of the theater in its evolution and the effectiveness of the overall image, she explained. I guess it’s like being a godfather in some ways. Although I did not create it, I will monitor it, offer guidance and support, and help it achieve its goals and plans to be a happy and fulfilled space through hands-on day-to-day management. . Fortunately, theater staff is an environment where everyone is on deck, so we all do this in different ways, depending on the need.

Higgins has appeared in numerous Telluride Theater productions, including the original adaptation of The Odyssey last spring.

The show allowed for a lot of physical movement, mixed art forms and involved the classic hero journey, she said. But above all, it is the collaborative nature of the work that I would like to see come back and go further. This style of work has been central to my practice since my teenage years in festivals and art venues, and it offers a unique opportunity to explore on a different level from traditional scripted pieces.

To become a member or donate to the Telluride Theatre, contact Higgins at [email protected]

Telluride Theater is committed to advancing the performing arts in our region through innovative productions, educational programs and community involvement. We create theater that lives in moments of truthful human connection, promotes joyful celebration, and is open dialogue, accessible to all audiences. Learn more about telluridetheatre.org.