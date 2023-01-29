Entertainment
SNLs Michael Che gets moans for roasting Taylor Swift fans
Kenan Thompson managed to make a cursory mention of Tire Nichols killed by Memphis police officers in Saturday Night Liveunrelated cold open sketch this week. And Colin Jost and Michael Che seemed to agree that the biggest news of the week was just too dark to joke about on Weekend Update.
Instead, the pair focused on Facebook welcoming Donald Trump back to its platform after a two-year ban. This time they’ll put guardrails up to keep it under control, which I think is the same thing they say every time they try to reopen Jurassic Park and search it for classified documents in the homes of former presidents.
Then came that Che joke about a hearing at the Capitol this week: During Senate hearings investigating Live Nation and their monopoly on concert ticket sales, Taylor Swift fans protested outside the Capitol. Aww, that’s nice. And only two years after their fathers were there.
A photo of right-wing insurgents appeared on screen as the live audience groaned in response and Jost happily took the punchline from his co-presenters.
From there, Jost moved on to a joke about Florida Senator Rick Scott promising to complete the US-Mexico border wall and name it after Donald Trump. Even though most things named after Donald Trump are complete failures, he joked when Donald Trump Jr.’s picture appeared on the screen next to him.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
