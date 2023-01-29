Entertainment
Jackson Wang delivers memorable performance at Lollapalooza India; reveals he wants to come back soon with more concerts [Watch Videos]
Jackson Wang was the star of Lollapalooza India 2o23. The Chinese singer who is part of the legendary K-Pop group GOT7 came to India for the first time. This is part of his Magic Man World Tour. Yesterday, more than a hundred fans traveled to Mumbai airport to meet him. Some of them even crossed the barricade. The authorities had to reinforce Jackson Wang’s security. The idol and global entertainer kept their cool throughout. He waved at fans and even took handwritten letters. Fans who have met him are raving about him on social media.
Today he performed songs from his Magic Man album. Jackson Wang did a set that lasted over an hour. Fans went crazy with songs like Dopamine, Blow, Cruel and all. He had his Team Wang team with him. Dressed in black pants, a razor and a jacket, he looked dope. Fans are sharing clips and videos on social media…
This is the video where I was pushed and Jackson helped me up and asked me if I was okay? I still can’t believe I saw him so close and also that he was an absolute angel with the crowd yesterday?? #JACKSONININDIA @JacksonWang852 #LollapaloozaIndia #INDIAWELCOMESJACKSON pic.twitter.com/QHlFIIZ56c
joonsbodytowel (@militarywife_25) January 29, 2023
So hot????#JacksonWang #LollapaloozaIndia #JACKSONININDIA @JacksonWang852 pic.twitter.com/2tyeMvZwgO
Manis Wang (@manis_wang) January 29, 2023
See the crowd#JacksonWang #JACKSONININDIA #LollapaloozaIndia #LollaIndia #MAGIC MAN pic.twitter.com/ieNM01XvPE
video (@flowerguyjin) January 29, 2023
After standing at a barricade for 6 hours, I finally saw the Magic Man himself. And it was so worth it! What a fucking amazing set for your first show in India @JacksonWang852! #JACKSONININDIA #LollaIndia pic.twitter.com/ZOKkeNUfH5
ru | Aristotle??? (@aristurtle__) January 29, 2023
Thanks India!! ?? #JACKSONININDIA pic.twitter.com/DpLHq7i9FX
(@NiceTy4) January 29, 2023
The magic man?@JacksonWang852#JACKSONININDIA #JacksonWang #LollapaloozaIndia #LollaIndia pic.twitter.com/X8kwl4UntO
Krishika Shah (@ShahKrishika) January 29, 2023
Jackson Wang said he was a Bollywood fan. He said he would like to come back and do a concert. Jackson Wang said coming to India was a dream come true.
|
