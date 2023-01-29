Priscilla Presley files a petition questioning the validity of Lisa Marie Presleys





Priscilla Presley challenged the will of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to determine the validity of the document. On Thursday, Priscilla Presley filed a petition questioning the authenticity and validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will. Reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, the filing challenges a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will that would have removed her former business manager, Barry Siegel, and Priscilla Presley as trustees and replaced them with her eldest children, Riley Keough, 33 years old, and Benjamin Keough. died in 2020 at age 27. Priscilla Presley, along with Siegel, is currently co-administrator of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate and is seeking to maintain it despite the 2016 amendment naming Riley and Benjamin Keough as sole administrators in the event of their mother’s death. Lisa Marie Presley died earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest at a home near Calabasas. The singer and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was 54 years old. The petition claims that the amendment allegedly signed by Lisa Marie Presley misspells her mother’s name and contains a signature that appears inconsistent with (Lisa Marie Presleys) usual and customary signature. Priscilla Presley also argues that the 2016 amendment was never delivered to her during her daughter’s lifetime, as required by the express terms of the trust, and that the document was never witnessed or notarized. Additionally, the filing notes that Priscilla Presley believes Siegel has already resigned or will soon resign as co-administrator, in which case Riley Keough would be named co-administrator with Priscilla Presley. Based on the foregoing, the purported 2016 amendment shall be deemed invalid and the Trust, as amended and fully restated in 2010, is the document of control and authority and its terms are administered, reads the petition. Priscilla Presley’s petition comes less than a week after she and her family gathered at Graceland for a public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. During the ceremony at Elvis Presley’s mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Priscilla Presley read a poem written by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters. (Lisa Marie Presley is survived by three daughters: Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, 14, and Finley Lockwood, 14.) Thank you all for being there, Priscilla Presley said during the service. Our hearts are broken, Lisa. We all love you. ” Previous Deep Water: Maine Winter, by Chrystena Hahn Next ” ‘Avatar 2’ tops box office for 7th weekend

