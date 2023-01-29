PAN Indian blockbuster RRR starring NTR and Charan is making a dream run at the Japanese box office. In this OTT era, the film also completed 100 days of success in a foreign country. Now fans are wondering whether or not RRR will win the Oscars.

Bollywood star actor Varun Dhawan had an interactive session with his fans on Twitter today. A fan asked Varun what he thought of RRR’s arrival at the Oscars. Varun replied that RRR makes us all proud as Indians

He added that whether or not the film wins the Oscars, the work has already been done. So to find out if this director Rajamouli can win the prestigious Academy Award, we will have to wait until March 12, 2023.

