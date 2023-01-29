City art: Fedella Lizeth rediscovered her love for San Diego through the lens of a camera

Fedella Lizeth remembers a time not too long ago when she didn’t appreciate her hometown. Like many teenagers with an unstable sense of displacement, she says growing up in San Diego was sometimes unfulfilling and she dreamed of escaping to places like Costa Rica.

Then she found a camera.

I was so anti-San Diego, Lizeth admits on a rainy afternoon in her Logan Heights apartment. But because I managed to overthrow him somehow, I now have this deep love for him, and in turn, it also made me love any flaws that I had or that I thought my family had. This all slowly disappeared as I did this.

Self-Portrait of San Diego Photographer Fedella Lizeth (Courtesy of Fedella Lizeth)

This is his prodigious photographic practice. Finding a new appreciation for home or one’s hometown is not uncommon. However, most of the time you have to walk away to realize how green the grass was back home. For Lizeth, however, it came with her exploration of her hometown. With camera in hand, the lifelong local began documenting aspects of San Diego culture that she felt often went unrecorded or unrecognized. From the people of her community to the distinctive places that quietly define local culture, Lizeth manages to capture an elemental essence, the defining characters and characteristics that make San Diego unique.

I think it’s so important to take a picture of anything, especially as changing as this world is, says Lizeth. The image of a building can be so important because that building doesn’t always look like that.

This sense of specialness, and the feeling that it captures a distinct moment in time, is particularly evident in her portraits. She manages to register a pronounced sense of vulnerability in her subjects, though most of the photos are casual and unposed. She seems to have a sixth sense when it comes to recording, in one click, a person’s ethos and aura.

I’m always very shy about approaching people like that, but if there’s something or someone that needs to be photographed, I have to, says Lizeth. And when I say photograph them, in my head I also say celebrate them in a certain way. They are just their natural selves. Maybe they go to the store and don’t even think of themselves that way. So when I ask to take their picture, they often tell me, really? It’s my way of telling people around me that they are beautiful.

Payasa by San Diego photographer Fedella Lizeth. (Courtesy of Fedella Lizeth)

One of the most interesting things to learn, and what makes her work all the more impressive, is that Lizeth shoots almost entirely on film. Using analog to produce or consume art has become increasingly fashionable and filming has something of a moment among those who grew up primarily taking pictures on phones. However, Lizeth has been using film cameras for years and says she has never owned a digital camera other than her phone.

I got into movies very early and it was great, says Lizeth. It used to be such a humiliating process for me, but I loved physically engaging with the camera. I needed to know everything to get a good picture: lighting, ISO (sensitivity of the camera to light), aperture. I needed to know everything and if I didn’t, I could film an entire roll and find out later. I didn’t wind it properly in the camera.

It’s a practice she’s perfected as a lifelong local. Daughter of an Italian mother and a Nicaraguan father, Lizeth had to move a lot after her parents separated. As a teenager, she says she turned to documentary films, and at 16 she was given a book about the work of street artist Banksys and remembers being thrilled at the idea of ​​documenting street art.

I really wanted to document graffiti, that was my first influence, remembers Lizeth. I wanted to be them photographer finding those things, the ones that are hard to find sometimes. I took public transportation and was just going out to try and find this stuff in San Diego.

Ranflas in Sunshine, a photograph of trucks in Chicano Park by San Diego photographer Fedella Lizeth. (Courtesy of Fedella Lizeth)

This fascination morphed into a more holistic view of documenting and photographing various aspects of San Diego culture.

That’s when I realized that I really liked documenting my city, because I started to see my city in a different way than I ever had before, says Lizeth. I grew up moving a lot. I’m very privileged in a way, but I also grew up with inaccessibility to a lot of things. Food was tough sometimes, I was homeless a few times and so I didn’t necessarily have that love for home, because there really was no home for me in my head. But when I started to photograph more, I realized there were all these things that I was maybe trying to look away from and dream about something else. All these things in front of me during all this time were just as beautiful.

She is beginning to see her passion pay off and has branched out into participating in group art shows and projects of her work. Last year several of his photos were included in La Tierra Mia: A Chicano Park Story , a photography book celebrating the 50th anniversary of the neighborhood’s iconic park. She also had her job at Clownn Around Vol. 1, a collective exhibition of women/queer artists at the Mixed Grounds Coffee in Barrio Logan.

Around the same time, she participated in Eat, however , a group exhibition at the Athenaeum Art Center in Logan Heights focusing on various aspects of Latin American food, cuisine and consumption. Lizeth’s article, If Its Goya It Has to Be Mierda, focused on popular Latin American food producer Goya Foods, as well as his controversial endorsements of right-wing candidates such as Donald Trump.

I just thought, how could this company that represents the Latin community here support someone who actively discriminates against this community, says Lizeth, adding that she plans to do similar projects in the future. I was crazy and it was the first time I tried to do something like that, a political thing.

Most recently, she was part of a group exhibit and workshop series at Art Produce in North Park titled Electrification, Efficiency, Equity, which focused on energy efficiency and its impacts on workers and communities. Lizeth’s involvement in the project is another testament to her coming full circle to not only embrace her hometown, but now to help it through her art and activism.

It turned into something where I talk about my city, my reality and what I learned, says Lizeth. And not just mine. It’s a whole community that was there that I wanted to see celebrated.

Fedella Lizeth

Born: San Diego

Age: 23

Fun fact: When Lizeth got into film photography, she says she often had to search for PDFs of scanned instruction manuals for the cameras she used. These days, it’s popular enough that people can figure it out by watching a TikTok video, she says.

Combs is a freelance writer.