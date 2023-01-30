Bollywood Stars From Hrithik Roshan to Huma Qureshi Amplify Lollapalooza Glam Quotient

The first day of India’s edition of multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza was a musical extravaganza in the truest sense of the word. Courting the audience on day one were some of the most sought after global and local artists; but the festival also saw Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Huma Qureshi enjoying the music.
The international sounds that set the tone for the evening began with Chelsea Cutler and Japanese Breakfast bringing fresh sounds. The powerhouse rock genre rocked fans in the grand arena with the iconic Greta Van Fleet. The rock legends were crowd favourites, their all-time classic ‘Highway Tune’ was sung in unison by the crowd and acoustic rock ended one of the most beloved performances of the day. .
The Japanese breakfast was a visual and audio treat for the audience and many who were new to music joined the crowd, pulsating at the live show, going into a trance. Around 6:45 p.m., ‘Brown Munde’, AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon played the best sets of the night, including the latest from their recently released album, ‘Two Hearts Never Break The Same’ and their hits like ‘Summer High’, ‘ Brown Munde’, ‘Apologies’ and ‘Faraar’.
The Aravani Art Project, an art collective made up of people from the transgender community and Mumbai-based artist, Suparna Jashnani, brought the wall of inclusivity in expression to life at Lollapalooza India 2023. The 100 foot landscape was created by the trans-female members of the collective. . The festival also saw the installation of gender-neutral toilets in keeping with their promise of inclusivity.
The EDM Sunburn festival, the disastrous festival that was held in Goa in December last year, could learn a thing or two from Lollapalooza about how a festival should be run with facilities in place and a smooth browsing experience. for each festival-goer.
Local artists, who wowed the audience, included Easy Wanderlings performing on the NEXA stage, followed by Aswekeepsearching who played an orchestral rearrangement to their music with a grand new live setup. Abhi Meer has organized an extremely special set with house music tracks, since 1991 (Lollapalooza’s debut year) till date. One of the most beloved indie bands, The Yellow Diary, wrapped up their nationwide tour with their performance on the BudX stage. Other local artists such as T.ill Apes, Kumail, Mali, Madboy/Mink, Sandunes, Tracy De Sa and Bloodywood also showcased versatile sounds. Other Nexa artists included Nisa Shetty, Hanu Dixit and Shruti Dhamsana.
An eclectic energy and a roar of cheers from the audience greeted the most anticipated headliners Imagine Dragons, the Grammy winners who took over the BudX stage as they unveiled their huge hits, including “Thunder,” “ Radioactive” and new fan favorite, “Bones”. The highlight of the evening and a proud moment was when Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons took the Indian flag from an audience member and waved it loud and clear.
With over 60 brands spread across four themed areas or lanes, Lolla Food Park was the biggest star with different themes and diverse cuisines spread across Mumbai Local Lane, Lolla Around The World lane, Lolla Grub Shub lane and the iconic Lolla On Wheels lane.
Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, takes place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.