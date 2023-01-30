Bollywood Stars From Hrithik Roshan to Huma Qureshi Amplify Lollapalooza Glam Quotient





The first day of India’s edition of multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza was a musical extravaganza in the truest sense of the word. Courting the audience on day one were some of the most sought after global and local artists; but the festival also saw Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Huma Qureshi enjoying the music. The international sounds that set the tone for the evening began with Chelsea Cutler and Japanese Breakfast bringing fresh sounds. The powerhouse rock genre rocked fans in the grand arena with the iconic Greta Van Fleet. The rock legends were crowd favourites, their all-time classic ‘Highway Tune’ was sung in unison by the crowd and acoustic rock ended one of the most beloved performances of the day. . The Japanese breakfast was a visual and audio treat for the audience and many who were new to music joined the crowd, pulsating at the live show, going into a trance. Around 6:45 p.m., ‘Brown Munde’, AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon played the best sets of the night, including the latest from their recently released album, ‘Two Hearts Never Break The Same’ and their hits like ‘Summer High’, ‘ Brown Munde’, ‘Apologies’ and ‘Faraar’. The Aravani Art Project, an art collective made up of people from the transgender community and Mumbai-based artist, Suparna Jashnani, brought the wall of inclusivity in expression to life at Lollapalooza India 2023. The 100 foot landscape was created by the trans-female members of the collective. . The festival also saw the installation of gender-neutral toilets in keeping with their promise of inclusivity. The EDM Sunburn festival, the disastrous festival that was held in Goa in December last year, could learn a thing or two from Lollapalooza about how a festival should be run with facilities in place and a smooth browsing experience. for each festival-goer. Local artists, who wowed the audience, included Easy Wanderlings performing on the NEXA stage, followed by Aswekeepsearching who played an orchestral rearrangement to their music with a grand new live setup. Abhi Meer has organized an extremely special set with house music tracks, since 1991 (Lollapalooza’s debut year) till date. One of the most beloved indie bands, The Yellow Diary, wrapped up their nationwide tour with their performance on the BudX stage. Other local artists such as T.ill Apes, Kumail, Mali, Madboy/Mink, Sandunes, Tracy De Sa and Bloodywood also showcased versatile sounds. Other Nexa artists included Nisa Shetty, Hanu Dixit and Shruti Dhamsana. An eclectic energy and a roar of cheers from the audience greeted the most anticipated headliners Imagine Dragons, the Grammy winners who took over the BudX stage as they unveiled their huge hits, including “Thunder,” “ Radioactive” and new fan favorite, “Bones”. The highlight of the evening and a proud moment was when Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons took the Indian flag from an audience member and waved it loud and clear. With over 60 brands spread across four themed areas or lanes, Lolla Food Park was the biggest star with different themes and diverse cuisines spread across Mumbai Local Lane, Lolla Around The World lane, Lolla Grub Shub lane and the iconic Lolla On Wheels lane. Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, takes place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/art-entertainment/bollywood-stars-from-hrithik-roshan-to-huma-qureshi-amp-up-lollapalooza-glam-quotient-news-257706 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos