Columbia Literature Professionals Share the Most Anticipated Reads of Early 2023

The most anticipated book lists for 2023 have been in the air for, well, last year. With so many worthwhile offers calling from the shelves and reading time so valuable, it can be helpful to have a friendly recommendation from someone you already trust.

Looking ahead to the first half of 2023, the Tribune asked representatives of two downtown bookstores to share what they were looking forward to (and we also slipped in our own picks). Publication dates are subject to change.

Jennifer Maritza McCauley, “Trying to Get Home” (February 7)

McCauley is a recent PhD in creative writing from the University of Missouri, who read poetry here at Yellow Dog at the time. Now that she’s released with a highly anticipated collection of short stories, I can’t wait to see her lyrical yet sharp style bring a variety of characters to life across different times and places.

Malcolm Harris, “Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World” (February 14)

As a Stanford graduate and former resident of Palo Alto, I’m very interested to see what Harris is doing to expand on the history of Silicon Valley and the outsized influence of this small town on the world.

Rebecca Makkai, “I have a few questions for you” (the 21st of February)

Like many others, I’m a sucker for a good academic mystery, and Makkai is likely to make a memorable one. A film teacher returns to her old boarding school and is once again embroiled in a murder case since she was a student.

Margaret Atwood, “Old Babies in the Wood” (7 March)

Atwood returns with a collection of short stories that promises to be as timely and timeless as his other work.

Rita Chang-Eppig, “Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea” (June 6)

Novel of a real pirate queen and how her legend began. What’s not to like?

Lorrie Moore, “I’m Homeless If It Ain’t My Home” (June 20)

Lorrie Moore is an author I discovered through my customers at Yellow Dog Bookshop. I feel like she’s a hidden gem in the world of modern writers. This new book is a ghost story across two timelines (another kind of story I like to read).

Aarik Danielsen, tribune

Gabrielle Bates, “Judas Goat” (January 24)

In the poetry of Gabrielle Bates there is a weaving of the physical and the metaphysical that is both seductive and infuriating, each line following it in a series of endless doors but with Bates in the lead we carry the knowledge we glean and acquire across every threshold. The promise of an entire book in which Bates can weave his spell of wisdom is enough to give goosebumps.

Deborah Landau, “Skeletons” (April 11)

It’s not hyperbole to say that Landau’s 2019 “Soft Targets” collection has lent me a long sought-after language of embodiment, vulnerability, even softness. These poems dealt with our many human responsibilities, awakening me to “the weak points of even the harshest agent of destruction, to the smallest and most nourishing pleasures”, as I wrote for Newspaper image at the time. That there are new poems by Landau coming into the world, and that they have this title and this cover, show me how much it is worth waking up to.

Maggie Smith, “You Could Make This Place Magnificent” (April 11)

From her luminous poetry books (the title of her latest comes from a plumb line in her hugely popular poem “Good Bones”) to the life-affirming guide “Keep Moving,” Maggie Smith knows the words that unlock the soul. closed. Immersing yourself in the life that produces such words, as readers will in Smith’s early memoir, promises an even greater chance of feeling known by the author’s work and, grace of graces, of getting to know Smith. herself.

Brandon Taylor, “The Last Americans” (May 23)

Taylor’s 2020 debut novel “Real Life” was a feat of voice, a voice I appreciate more thanks to the author’s social media and Substack newsletter. I look forward to spending more time with Taylor’s prose, as he projects it into a Midwestern setting and, as described by its editor“a cast of poets, artists, landlords, meat-packing workers, and mathematicians who populate Iowa City’s cafes, classrooms, and foodservice kitchens, sometimes with violent and electrifying consequences .”

Stephen Marche, “On Writing and Failure” (February 14)

Number 6 in the Biblioasis Field Notes series. A small book that contains enough to be a repeated reference. Any writer will benefit from having this honest exposure to the importance of failure. It’s a harsh but still kind reminder that the effort is more important than the result because without the effort there is no chance of anything at all.

Dan Egan, “The Devil’s Element” (March 7)

Egan’s “The Life and Death of the Great Lakes” was a book club favorite, even here at CoMo. “The Devil’s Element” continues its journalistic trend, this time bringing vibrant life to phosphorus. The book tickled my science fantasy and made me want to read the next chapter.

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, “Chain-Gang All Stars” (April 4)

Just started this unsettling novel by Unbound alum and “Friday Black” author. It is a brutal and futuristic vision of a gladiatorial privatization of our current prison system. He does an amazing job of crafting stories that take you beyond the limits of your tolerance, urging you to see the parallel social commentary below. I always have to take a moment to catch my breath when I put his work down and this complete work leaves me swallowing air and truth.

Cynthia Manick“No sugar without brine: poems” (April 4)

As with the best poetry, reading Manick’s latest collection made me feel both that I understood and never would. It is an exquisite collection filled with love and truths.

Beth Hemke Shapiro, Skylark Bookstore

Hanna Pylvinen, “The End of Drum Time” (January 24)

The doom-filled title name beats beneath the surface of the entire book, as we await an inevitable tragedy. Pylvinen’s unique and beautiful writing immerses us in the cold, austere and isolated era of the 1850s in far northern Scandinavia, where the nuanced cultural worldviews of Sami herders and Swedish settlers collide violently. The souls of the characters linger for a long time, whether through the yoiking of some or the sermon of others.

Veronica Roth, “Arch-Conspirator” (February 21)

Such an extremely creative and clever account of Antigone! All the tragedy and all the inevitability combined with a transformative futuristic twist kept me hooked from start to finish. Readers will devour “Arch-Conspirator” in one sitting.

Jeanette Walls, “Hang the Moon” (March 28)

What a wild ride through rural Virginia during Prohibition! As lawlessness, feuds and scandals dominate her small town, the bold and fearless Sallie Kincaid, orphaned daughter of local ruler the Duke, becomes a smuggler and leader in her community. Jeanette Walls tells a gripping, fast-paced story filled with strong women triumphing in a man’s world.

Aarik Danielsen is the Features and Culture Editor for Tribune.