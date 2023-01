Toothsome Chocolate Emporium opens at Universal Hollywood

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk. Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood have been watching the construction of the new restaurant closely for some time. But now the chimney stacks are smoking and the doors are open for all to enjoy the savory, salty treats inside. Photos of Jeff De Paoli This unique restaurant is reminiscent of a large Victorian steampunk chocolate store with three different ways to enjoy your choice of food. Toothsome is best known for its over-the-top specialty milkshakes. Of course, you have the option of ordering one after a full meal inside the restaurant. But if you’re looking for something quicker and on the go, visit the Dessert Foundry. Pictured below is the Brownie Milkshake with the Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake. As you can see from the photo, these milkshakes are quite large. Although delicious, plan this belly-filling as a complete meal on its own, or there’s plenty to share with a friend or loved one if you want an extra meal. And once you see the delicious food on the menu, you’ll want to have a meal. Executive Chef Carlos Garcia heads the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, which orchestrates a symphony of exquisite entrees and desserts, prepared fresh to order in his two giant kitchens under the watchful eye of the skilled sous chefs in the restaurant. If you’re looking for more than a few treats at the Dessert Foundry, take a seat at Toothsome’s full-service restaurant. Chicken Bercy Braised short rib French toast Brioche S’mores with chocolate If you’re an avocado fan, you’ll definitely want to try the avocado bruschetta. And if you’re looking for an alcoholic beverage to enjoy with your meal, Toothsome has plenty of options. And finally, if you’re just passing by Toothsome’s Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen after a long day at the theme park, you might not be in the mood for a full meal or waiting for a shake at Dessert Foundry. Toothsome has you covered there too. Head to the Candy Smith counter for a variety of treats to take home, including 30 different flavors of macaroons, truffles and more. In addition to sweet treats, the Candy Smith also offers unique souvenirs so you can remember your time at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen are a welcome addition to Universal CityWalk in Hollywood. Make your reservation now. You won’t want to miss a thing, whether it’s a visit to Toothsome’s Dessert Foundry, Candy Smith, or a full-service restaurant.

