NCIS Fans Are Convinced Michael Weatherly Could Return After Actor Announces Huge Change



















January 29, 2023 – 4:19 pm



Nicky Morris

NCIS Fans Think Michael Weatherly Should Return To The Show Soon After Actor Announces Major Change

Michael Weatherly gave NCIS fans have had a lot to say in recent weeks after teasing a Tony and Ziva reunion early January – and now fans think a comeback could really be on the cards. Taking to Twitter recently, the actor revealed he’s been growing a mustache, and fans couldn’t help but point out that Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs sported a mustache when he returned to the show in season four, with the agent having retired in the previous series. WATCH: Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo bids farewell to the NCIS team Loading player… The 54-year-old’s tweet read: “I’m working on a mustache (moustache) and my daughter is adamant it won’t hold. Of course, it’s polarizing. Tonight we watch Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid. Then Magnum PI Original Sauce, then Gibbs Season 4… maybe Gone with the Wind? How far will he go?” Fans quickly took to the comments section to speculate about Michael’s return. One person wrote: “I won’t know how far this goes until you try it on NCIS. Gibbs came back with a mustache, do you think the same?while another added: “Gibby had a spot in season four?!?” A third person commented, “If and when Tony makes a comeback, bring the ‘stain with him,” while another tweeted, “Hope this goes as far as you guys come back on @NCIS_CBS.” MORE: NCIS’s Best Famous Guest Stars of All Time MORE: Will Cote de Pablo ever return to NCIS? The post comes just weeks after Michael teased a reunion with Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva in the drama. Michael teased a Ziva and Tony reunion earlier this year In a thoughtful tweet on New Years Day, he wrote: “Happy new year! It’s time to watch the weather and enjoy the moment!” One fan wrote in the comments section, “We would all rather see you and Ziva get together and enjoy this moment,” prompting Michael to write the response, “Stay tuned…cause this could be a Interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Michael also teased a return in May last year. Taking to Twitter, he shared a TV Insider post which asked, “NCIS: Will Michael Weatherly return for guest spot with ‘Bull’ ending?”. He captioned the post: “Ending @BullCBS tonight, I reflect on 22 years of TV. From Dark Angel & @NCIS_CBS, it’s been a fantastic experience; I’ve worked with thousands of actors and hundreds of directors. I’m taking a few It’s time to come back to this. And always the question: @tvinsider.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our What to Watch newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

