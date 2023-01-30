Bosch, 24, The Last of Us actress was 54 – The Hollywood Reporter

Annie Wersching, an actress known for her roles in television series Bosch and 24as well as her portrayal of Leslie Dean, mother of alien superhero Karolina on Marvel Runaways, is dead. She was 45 years old.

Wersching died of cancer on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, a rep for the actress says The Hollywood Reporter. In a statement, her husband Stephen Full remembered his wife and the mother of their three children.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it,” he said. “She found wonder in the simplest moment. . She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find him. It’s everywhere.’ And we will find it.

“As I led our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding alley and street, she was screaming GOODBYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world,” he said. He continued, “I can still hear it ringing. Goodbye mate. ‘I love you little family…'”

Wersching, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, recently had a string of recurring roles on Star Trek: Picardwhere she played the Borg Queen, as well as The recruitwhere she appeared as Rosalind Dyer, a murderess who escaped from prison.

Before that, she played major roles in several seasons of 24, Bosch and marvel’s Runaways. At 24, Wersching portrayed Renee Walker, an FBI special agent from the Washington field office, who teams up with Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer through the Day 7 and Day 8 arcs, which take place during the seventh and eighth seasons of series. (Read his co-stars’ tributes here.)

At Boschthe actress played Julia Brasher, a rookie cop in the Hollywood division of the LAPD, whose path crosses that of Harry Bosch professionally and personally during the first two seasons of the series, before returning for season 7 in 2021. Between 2019 and 2021, Wersching starred in Marvel Runaways and for more than 30 episodes spanning three seasons of the Hulu series, they portrayed half-alien mother Karolina, in a villain-turned-ally role that initially pitted Leslie Dean against the group of teenage superhero friends. of his daughter.

Her longest-serving role would be as television producer Amelia Joffe in 80 episodes of the daytime soap opera general hospitalas well as multi-episode arcs on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries – as the mother of Paul Wesley and Ian Somerholder’s main vampires, Stefan and Damon – and NBC Timelessas Emma Whitmore, a time traveler and pilot who fakes her death and finds herself stuck in time.

Throughout her career, she would appear in a number of guest roles on popular shows like Angel, Boston Legal, Charm, Case closed, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, fraser, Hawaii five-0NCIS, Rizzoli and the islands and Supernatural.

In 2013, she would come together in a single episode with several 24 co-stars, including Sutherland, for an episode of his FOX series To touch. She has also worked with Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke for a two-episode arc on his NBC series Revolutionas the former love interest of Billy Burke’s character.

While Wersching primarily worked in television, she did voice work for video games, most recently in Bioware’s 2019 online action-RPG Anthem. However, she is best known for her voice work in The last of us as Tess, an apocalypse survivor and smuggling partner of the Naughty Dog game’s main character, Joel Miller.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Wersching grew up performing in musical theater and competitive Irish dancing before attending Millikin University, where she earned a BFA in Musical Theater in 1999. She resided in Chicago before filming with everything is fine and A Christmas Caroleventually performing at leading theaters and festivals including Chicago’s Victory Gardens, Marriott Lincolnshire and the Utah Shakespearean Festival.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2001, where she continued her acting career in the revival of Do I hear a waltz? at the Pasadena Playhouse before landing her first television appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise.

A GoFundMe was created in his honor to support his family and cover funeral expenses.

Wersching is survived by her husband, Full, and three children Freddie, Ozzie and Archie.