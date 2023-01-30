Julie Otsuka and Ed Yong win Carnegie Medals for Excellence





NEW YORK (AP) Novelist Julie Otsuka has strong memories of her childhood libraries in California, riding bikes with her best friend at the local branch; the soft, firm sound of librarians closing the books; the shopping bags she and her friend would fill with science fiction and other stories. It was like I was living in the library, she says. I felt very free to explore there and explore away from adult eyes. The library community also has warm feelings about Otsuka. His novel The Swimmers, in which a group of swimmers collectively recount their daily routines and what happens when those routines are disrupted, won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, a $5,000 honor awarded by the ‘American Library Association. Ed Yongs An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us won the non-fiction medal, which also comes with a cash prize of $5,000. Julie Otsuka is proving to be a master of the narrative voice, excitingly balancing the incredible vitality of community life with the myriad challenges faced by individuals and families within that community, said Stephen Sposato, President of the Medal Selection Committee, in a statement released Sunday. And, standing out even during a recent golden age of nature writing, Ed Yong dazzles with a deeply thoughtful exploration of the many modes of sensory perception that life has evolved to navigate the world, written with exhilarating freshness. Otsuka, 60, also wrote the novels The Buddha in the Attic, which won the 2011 PEN/Faulkner Prize; and When the Emperor Was Divine. His other honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship and an Arts and Letters Prize in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Yong, 41, from Malaysia who emigrated to the UK as a teenager, is an editor for The Atlantic. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for his reporting on the coronavirus pandemic. Like Otsuka, Yong was influenced by libraries early on. Curiously for indoor spaces, libraries for me were gateways to the natural world, he told The Associated Press. As a child, I spent a lot of time reading books that expanded my knowledge and love of nature, and I can only hope An Immense World does the same for people today. The Carnegie Medals were created in 2012, with the help of a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. Previous winners are James McBride, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Matthew Desmond.

