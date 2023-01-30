Brendan Fraser insists he’s ‘made peace with himself’ after ‘retiring’ from mainstream Hollywood

But it’s also the performance that may well earn him the kind of recognition he’s never received as a mainstream actor – with Fraser tipped to win an Oscar.

It’s a role that comes several years after his Hollywood career peaked at the box office in The Mummy, where he played adventurer Rick O’Connell.

There’s a strange irony attached to Brendan Fraser’s potential Oscar-winning role in The Whale, director Darren Aronofsky’s poignant address about America’s obesity crisis.

Here, the actor once famous for his rugged physique and brooding good looks is unrecognizable as the dangerously obese English teacher Charlie, a man whose health issues leave him estranged from society and alienated from his own family.

Lead role: Brendan Fraser plays dangerously overweight English teacher Charlie in The Whale, a role that could earn him a Best Actor Oscar in March

Now 54, the American star is enjoying a career renaissance that is largely due to his undeniable talent, rather than the conventional beauty he freely admits is fading.

Reflecting on his past reputation as one of the most handsome actors in the industry, he said The telegraph: ‘I know it brought me to a time in my life where I needed to withdraw. And I did.

‘I’m older now; I don’t look like I did then and I don’t necessarily want to. And I’m happy that the work I can do is based on an emotional reality that’s not my own life, but a reality that I can strongly identify with.

Fraser wore a grease suit filled with beans to authenticate the loose flesh aesthetic while playing Charlie 21 Stone, a lonely middle-aged man whose morbid obesity puts him at serious risk of congestive heart failure. .

However, he insisted the suit “wasn’t restrictive, I honestly found it helpful that it was so bulky”. I learned that Charlie had to be an incredibly strong man to carry that body, which I found quite poetic.

Addressing his latest role during an appearance on Friday’s edition of Lorraine, the actor admitted that after a decades-long film career he had nothing left to prove.

He said: “I have three children, I know what it means to have all the love I need in my life and I have nothing to prove.”

‘You make one [film] for fun, for money for prestige and if you’re lucky you can make one and the fact that I’m part of a movie that hopefully changes some hearts and touches some weight. It’s hard to get by the way we talk to each other.

The actor also spoke to digital spy about his role in The Whale, and admitted the buzz around him was “rewarding”.

He said: “I have a sense of excited anticipation about what might happen. But I do not know. Nobody does.

“I have an open mind and can’t wait to find out where this will take us.” I’m glad he found us where we are now.