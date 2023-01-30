Entertainment
Brendan Fraser insists he’s ‘made peace with himself’ after ‘retiring’ from mainstream Hollywood
I don't look like I did back then – and I don't want to': Brendan Fraser insists he's 'made peace with himself' after 's' to be removed' from mainstream Hollywood… as actor wins plaudits for starring role in The Whale
- The actor, once famous for his rugged physique and brooding good looks, is unrecognizable as the dangerously overweight English teacher Charlie in The Whale
- It’s a role that comes several years after his Hollywood career peaked at the box office in The Mummy, where he played adventurer Rick O’Connell.
- But it’s also the performance that may well earn him the kind of recognition he’s never received as a mainstream actor – with Fraser tipped to win an Oscar.
There’s a strange irony attached to Brendan Fraser’s potential Oscar-winning role in The Whale, director Darren Aronofsky’s poignant address about America’s obesity crisis.
Here, the actor once famous for his rugged physique and brooding good looks is unrecognizable as the dangerously obese English teacher Charlie, a man whose health issues leave him estranged from society and alienated from his own family.
It’s a role that comes several years after his Hollywood career peaked at the box office in The Mummy, where he entertained millions as Indiana Jones-inspired adventurer Rick O’Connell.
Lead role: Brendan Fraser plays dangerously overweight English teacher Charlie in The Whale, a role that could earn him a Best Actor Oscar in March
But it’s also the only performance that may well earn him the kind of recognition he’s never received in the mainstream – with Fraser tipped to win Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards in March.
Now 54, the American star is enjoying a career renaissance that is largely due to his undeniable talent, rather than the conventional beauty he freely admits is fading.
Reflecting on his past reputation as one of the most handsome actors in the industry, he said The telegraph: ‘I know it brought me to a time in my life where I needed to withdraw. And I did.
In the good old days: It’s a role that comes several years after his Hollywood career peaked at the box office in The Mummy, where he entertained millions as an Indiana Jones-inspired adventurer Rick O’Connell (pictured with co-star Rachel Weisz)
‘I’m older now; I don’t look like I did then and I don’t necessarily want to. And I’m happy that the work I can do is based on an emotional reality that’s not my own life, but a reality that I can strongly identify with.
Fraser wore a grease suit filled with beans to authenticate the loose flesh aesthetic while playing Charlie 21 Stone, a lonely middle-aged man whose morbid obesity puts him at serious risk of congestive heart failure. .
However, he insisted the suit “wasn’t restrictive, I honestly found it helpful that it was so bulky”. I learned that Charlie had to be an incredibly strong man to carry that body, which I found quite poetic.
At peace: Now 54, the actor is enjoying a career renaissance that’s largely due to his undeniable talent, rather than the conventional beauty he freely admits is fading
Previously: Fraser’s once rugged physique earned him a string of Hollywood roles, including the lead role in George Of The Jungle (pictured)
Addressing his latest role during an appearance on Friday’s edition of Lorraine, the actor admitted that after a decades-long film career he had nothing left to prove.
He said: “I have three children, I know what it means to have all the love I need in my life and I have nothing to prove.”
‘You make one [film] for fun, for money for prestige and if you’re lucky you can make one and the fact that I’m part of a movie that hopefully changes some hearts and touches some weight. It’s hard to get by the way we talk to each other.
Opening: Addressing his latest role during an appearance on Friday’s edition of Lorraine, the actor admitted that after a decades-long film career he has nothing left to prove
Authentic: Fraser wore a grease suit filled with dried beans to authenticate the loose flesh aesthetic while playing 21 Stone Charlie, a lonely and morbidly obese middle-aged man
The actor also spoke to digital spy about his role in The Whale, and admitted the buzz around him was “rewarding”.
He said: “I have a sense of excited anticipation about what might happen. But I do not know. Nobody does.
“I have an open mind and can’t wait to find out where this will take us.” I’m glad he found us where we are now.
