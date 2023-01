Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on February 3

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has performed on Dancing with the Stars and the Super Bowl.

Andy Rowley/Courtesy Photo Denver Broncos fans should remember Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, when the Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 to win their second Super Bowl in as many years. While John Elway and the Broncos stole the show, the Super Bowl halftime performance that year was titled A Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing and featured Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan and Big Bad Voodoo. Daddy. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, now together for over 30 years, continues its mission to celebrate the original musical art form of jazz and swing music from the Americas and will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 or $28 for children and students. Visit VilarPAC.org/big-bad-voodoo-daddy for more information. This winter, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek celebrates 25 years of world-class entertainment in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado with its impressive and diverse winter programming. From Dancing with the Stars to Vince Vaughns Swingers, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has appeared in theaters around the world, sold millions of records and seen his music appear in hundreds of movies and TV shows. With sold-out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center and appearances with many of the nation’s top symphony orchestras, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy strives to bring joy to audiences around the world. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is a nine piece band with big sound and memorable live performances. The band takes its name from blues legend Albert Collins who signed frontman Scotty Morris’ poster: To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy. The original Big Bad Voodoo Daddys line-up includes Scotty Morris (vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet ), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger). Support local journalism Give Big Bad Voodoo Daddys efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape in more than just a tribute. Drawing inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high-energy show introduce the genre to a new, younger generation while remaining mindful and respectful of the music’s rich heritage. . So pull out that pinstripe suit and enjoy a night of swing on February 3 when Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

