Annie Wersching died at 45: actress known for her roles in 24, Bosch, Timeless

Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, confirmed the star’s death on Sunday in a statement to social media, in which he revealed the star had lost his battle with the debilitating disease.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” wrote Full, who is also an actor and had three school-aged children with the actress.

“But she left us the tools to fill it,” he added. “She found wonder in the simplest moment.”

The widower went on to tout his wife’s legacy, as well as her uplifting personality.

“She didn’t need music to dance to,” Full, 53, wrote. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find him. It’s everywhere.’ And we will find it.

Wersching seen across from Desk co-star Keifer Sutherland during his stint on the Fox drama series

Wersching as Emma on the hit NBC series Timeless, one of her most recognizable roles

Jon Cassar, who served as Wersching’s director during her stint on the hit Fox drama series 24, also took to Twitter to remember her late friend, who he said had already “left her mark.”

“My heart is broken into more pieces than I can count,” wrote Cassar, 64, who worked as both director and producer on the show’s first seven seasons.

“Annie came into my world with an open heart and an infectious smile,” he continued. “Wielding such talent, she took my breath away.

“Annie has become more than a co-worker, she has become a true friend to me, my family and all the cast and crew members who have worked with her.

Wersching in Bosch, where she had a recurring role as Julia Brasher since 2013

“She will be truly missed by them and the fans who she always found time to interact with. Annie we will miss you, you left your mark and we are all the better for it.

Beginning her acting career more than two decades ago at the age of 24, Wersching quickly made a name for herself with small appearances but notable roles on shows such as General Hospital and Supernatural.

Eventually, in 2009, the actress got her big break playing Renee on Cassar’s long-running series 24, catapulting her to TV stardom.

She would go on to grace several other major programs — including CSI, Blue Bloods and the 2013 remake of Dallas — with guest spots, before taking on longer-term roles on shows like Castle and The Vampire Diaries.

Then, in 2013, Wersching would be cast in another iconic role that earned her cult status – lending her voice to the character Tess in the hit video game The Last of Us. The game has since been adapted into a TV show starring Pedro Pascal.

In 2013, Wersching became cult after he voiced the character Tess (center) in the video game The Last of Us. He has since been adapted into a show starring Pedro Pascal

Prior to her husband’s post, Wersching’s death was confirmed by a fundraiser posted by Full and other family members asking for financial support following the actress’ passing.

The GoFundMe campaign has since been shared by The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley, as well as The Last of Us creative director Neil Druckmann.

“We just lost a beautiful artist and human being,” Druckmann wrote in his tribute post. “My heart is broken.”

After providing his voice at Druckmann’s coronation – which has been compared to numerous films due to its impressive cutscenes and compelling voice acting – Wersching went on to land other roles, appearing in The Vampire Diaries, Runaways, Bosch and , of course, Timeless.

More recently, she took on major roles in Paramount’s Star Trek spin-off Picard (pictured)

More recently, she’s taken on major roles in Paramount Plus’ Star Trek spin-off Picard, and Los Angeles crime drama The Rookie.

She leaves behind her husband and children Freddie, 12; Ozzie, 9; and Archi, 4.