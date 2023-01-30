Sharon Stone reveals the extent of misogyny in Hollywood





Hollywood icon, Sharon Stone has delivered bombshells of truth about the extent of sexism in gaming, suggesting some of the men she’s worked with in the past are so misogynistic. The 64-year-old screen legend opened up in a candid interview with The variety, describing the unpleasant experiences she has had working with some pretty awful men. I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should be doing, she says. “They are so misogynistic. They just don’t listen to me and don’t allow me to affect their performance with my performance. It’s not great to act. I get that you’re awesome and everyone thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience. Stone has starred in most of Hollywood’s iconic films, including Primary instinct opposite Michael Douglas, Total recall facing Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cold Creek Mansion opposite Dennis Quaid and Casino, against Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Naturally, suspicions grew as to which male co-star she might be referring to, but Stone was quick to eliminate two stars from the potential pool. Now that’s not Robert De Niro, she says. It’s not Joe Pesci, it’s not those guys. Stone has previously spoken out against the gender pay gap in Hollywood. Last December, she posted a clip of Casino on her instagram story noting a costume she wore, with the caption: Just in case I die one day and my kids notice I never got equal pay and want to auction them off. Last week, Stone joined musician Sam Smith on saturday night live, stretched out in a shimmering gold and black dress (designed by an Indian fashion designer, Gaurav Gupta) as Smith performed a track from their upcoming album, Gloria. Journalist black jam describes in detail the musical number of the two artists: When Smith starts singing[Stone] sits, transfixed by something in the distance, her expression is a mixture of awe, fear, sadness and a kind of delight. As the song ends, she turns her head to the audience, tears in her eyes, a dark finality settling on her face. It’s a remarkably subtle and enigmatic performance for such a dramatic song, and not necessarily one you’d expect from his past films. Commenting on their collaboration with SNL, Stone revealed: Sam didn’t ask me anything, he just asked if I would and trusted me. We just understand each other innately, on an almost intimate level. We don’t judge each other; we only have affirmative feelings for each other as an artist. It’s not a competitive sport, but we want everyone to bring their best game, and to do that, it’s like, go ahead, girl. Read Stones’ full interview with The variety here.

