Man arrested for vandalism during protest in Hollywood, California





A man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing businesses during a protest in Hollywood on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, by the Los Angeles Police Department. A crowd of protesters gathered in the 1500 block of Vine Street around 7.30pm on Saturday. They were seen walking through the middle of the streets, eventually stopping at an intersection and blocking traffic. At around 8:15 p.m., police said Riesgo used a tool to smash the window of a business in the 1500 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. Subsequently, Riesgo spray-painted the wall of another business in the 1600 block of Vine Street, LAPD said. At the end of the march, Riesgo was arrested for criminal vandalism. Tools commonly used to break glass and spray paint were discovered in Riesgos’ backpack after his arrest, the LAPD said. Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles and outside LAPD headquarters over the weekend after videos emerged showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tire Nichols. Nichols is a Memphis man who died three days after being beaten by police during a traffic stop on January 7. Protesters are calling for police reform while local law enforcement has condemned the officers’ actions. Similar scenes of protests unfolded across the country over the weekend. Barricades were moved Friday night in downtown Los Angeles after some protesters were seen tagging nearby walls and setting off fireworks. Protests, however, remained generally peaceful throughout the weekend, authorities said.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-felony-vandalism-during-hollywood-protest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos