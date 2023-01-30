‘Avatar 2’ tops box office for 7th weekend | Entertainment





Avatar: The Way of Water took the top spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh consecutive weekend with an additional $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend overall, especially for Hindi blockbuster Pathaan which broke into the top five and the post-Oscar nominations reissues of movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Fabelmans. Avatar 2s first North American race was matched only by the first Avatar and, for the past 25 years, bested by Titanic (which stayed in the top spot for 15 weeks). All three were directed by James Cameron. Globally, The Way of Water has now grossed an estimated $2.1 billion, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, to become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time (of which Cameron has directed three) . Second place went to Universal and DreamWorks’ family-friendly offering Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, which grossed $10.6 million in its sixth weekend. The animated spinoff has grossed over $140.8 million in North America and was recently made available to stream at home as well. Third place went to Sony’s A Man Called Otto with $6.8 million from 3,957 locations. Indian film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Kha in his first role in five years, took fourth place. And memorable horror M3GAN, a universal release, rounded out the top five with $6.4 million in its fourth weekend, bringing its domestic total to $82.3 million. Neon also debuted horror film Infinity Pool, written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg and starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgrd, in 1,853 locations following its Sundance debut. The romantic comedy Maybe I Do, starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere and Susan Sarandan, grossed $562,000 from 465 screens. And Lukas Dhonts’ Cannes-winning childhood drama Close debuted on four screens in New York and Los Angeles, earning $68,143. Many studios with top picture nominees have also opted to capitalize on Tuesday’s Oscar nomination buzz with major re-releases. Anywhere All At Once, who got 11 nominations in the lead, returned to theaters in full force across 1,400 screens where it earned an additional $1 million. The A24 version has grossed $71 million domestically to date. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, nominated for seven Oscars, also expanded to 1,962 screens in North America and grossed another $760,000, bringing its domestic total to $16 million. And Sarah Polleys Women Talking also added a few hundred screens, earning $1 million over the weekend. It has grossed $2.4 million to date. The Oscar increases could continue over the next few weeks, and the show won’t take place until March 12. Several of the weekend’s highest-profile releases were both star-led comedies that went straight to streaming: Netflix had You People, starring Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jonah Hill and Lauren London, and Amazon Prime Video proposed Shotgun Wedding, with Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge. Seven weekends after Avatar 2, theater owners are likely looking for the next big blockbuster, which is still a long way off. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania doesn’t arrive in theaters until February 17. – Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr.

