Annie Wersching mourned by Hollywood and her shocked fans – Reactions – Deadline





Many were unaware of actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis and today woke up shocked to learn she had died aged 45. Tributes poured in from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. Some of the first reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24recalls Wersching who was a series regular on seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world has lost a light today”, Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actresses I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for his young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person she was. The actresses Jeri Ryan, better known as “Seven of Nine” in star trek, hailed Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today. I’m so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with the amazing @anniewersching. My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Others who knew Wersching had similar descriptions of his presence. Joining the many people who are expressing their grief over Annie Wersching. She was lovely, even to those of us who met her briefly. We expressed our joy together at the prospect of being part of Trek for the rest of our lives not knowing how short it would be. Sending love to everyone who loved him. — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) January 29, 2023 So sorry to hear the devastating news from Annie Wersching. She had such an impact on all of us at Castle, turning her guest role into a tour de force. And such a kind and wonderful presence. Please support his family if you can. https://t.co/GmJnwdzOUF — Andrew W. Marlowe (@AndrewWMarlowe) January 29, 2023 Just the saddest news about Annie Wersching. She was a beautiful light & a FORCE. When we met I thought she was a stuntwoman, she was so good. It turned out that she was just a phenomenal woman. Let’s help pay tribute to him by supporting his young family. https://t.co/Itqe7DlGk0 pic.twitter.com/mKvJiR35Z6 — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 29, 2023 RIP Annie Wersching, a beloved member of our Supernatural family. Our condolences to her family, especially her husband and their 3 children. pic.twitter.com/qQ5td0yMdt — Dean Winchester (@DrunkDean) January 29, 2023 Heartbroken to learn of Annie Wersching’s passing, she was wonderful and lit up the screen. There is a GoFundMe in place to help her husband Stephen and their children during this difficult time https://t.co/doQjY5AEgT#AnnieWersching —Dominic Burgess (@dominicburgess) January 29, 2023 Damn. Surprised to learn of the death of Annie Wersching. The real deal. The OG Tess. Heartbreaking for those she left behind. https://t.co/nYY1U3KzIJ —Jeffrey Pierce (@pierce_jeffrey) January 29, 2023

