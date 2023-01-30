As Sania Mirza completes her Grand Slam journey, Bollywood applauds the tennis star





Sania Mirza recently ended her decades-long Grand Slam journey. The star participated in the last Grand Slam of her career, where she finished second behind Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil. Mirza’s last Grand Slam marked the end of an era in Indian tennis history. Several Bollywood stars took to social media to congratulate the tennis legend, including Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol. Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a video of Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, Priyanka captioned the story with “Caption @mirzasaniar (clasped hands, red heart and eyes with teary emojis ).” Bollywood actor Kajol retweeted a video of Sania Mirza talking about the end of her Grand Slam career. She said that Sania Mirza made women all over the world and the whole nation look up to her. Check out Kajol’s tweet below: You have always made India and women around the world look up to you…and you always will. @MirzaSania https://t.co/5ZJO0ACNo0 Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 29, 2023 Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of Sania Mirza. In the photo, Sania raises the national flag with a smile. Abhishek Bachchan celebrated Mirza’s career while adding that she has “always made India proud”. Abhishek Bachchan wished Sania Mirza “a fun and relaxing retirement”, and said she will be missed, “but never forgotten”. “To a glorious career, @MirzaSania! You have always done India proud and been an inspiration to many of us,” said Abhishek Bachchan. The star added, “Wishing you a fun and relaxing retirement. You will be missed, but never forgotten.” To a glorious career, @MirzaSania! You have always done India proud and been an inspiration to many of us. Best wishes for a fun and relaxing retreat. You will be missed, but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/CK0OM3ha2A Abishek (@juniorbachchan) January 29, 2023 Sania Mirza is one of the most important figures in Indian tennis. Among her many laurels, Mirza received the Arjuna award in 2004, the Padma Shri in 2006, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna (formerly known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna) award in 2015. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016 , one of the highest prices in India. civilian awards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/as-sania-mirza-ends-grand-slam-journey-bollywood-applauds-tennis-star-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos