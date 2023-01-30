Entertainment
Hollywood pays tribute – The Hollywood Reporter
Kiefer Sutherland, Doug Jones, Dana Delaney and Neil Druckmann were part of the Hollywood, gaming and entertainment industry paying tribute to the life and career of actress Annie Wersching.
Wersching died Sunday in Los Angeles at age 45 of cancer, her rep said The Hollywood Reporter. She was first diagnosed in 2020 and kept her condition private, leaving her death a shock to many of her friends and fellow artists in Hollywood’s creative community.
The actress – who is survived by her husband, Stephen Full, and three children, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie – has appeared in a number of roles in notable TV series, including Star Trek: Picard, 24, Timeless, Bosch, Marvel’s Runaways, General Hospital and The Vampire Diaries. She was a major voice actress in Naughty Dog’s hit video game The last of us.
Born in St. Louis, Wersching earned a BFA in Musical Theater in 1999, and after graduation began performing across the country on major stages and festivals in Utah, Chicago, and beyond. moving to Los Angeles in 2001. There she continued her run. as a theater actress before landing her first television appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise. She would return to the Trek universe with Paramount+ picard and serve as a frequent collaborator with members of the creative team behind 24, Castle and Supernatural.
“The world lost a light today,” tweeted former 24 star Kiefer Sutherland. “@Wersching was one of the greatest actors I have had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that ‘she was.
“We lost a ray of sunshine today,” she tweeted. Runaways co-starring Ever Carradine.
Neil Druckmann, co-chairman of Naughty Dog and executive producer of the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us added: “I just learned that my dear friend, Annie Wersching, has passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. Thoughts are with his loved ones.
Read below for more Hollywood tributes.
Updated 6:40 p.m. Sunday, January 29: Added Kiefer Sutherland’s tweet.
